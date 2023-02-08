U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Genera promotes business development VP to chief strategy officer to advance company's expanded vision

·3 min read

Sam Jackson will lead the ag-based molded fiber company's supply chain and sustainability efforts

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genera, a manufacturer of domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products, announced today that it has promoted its former vice president of business development, Sam Jackson, to the role of chief strategy officer to manage the company's supply chain, sustainability, and strategic planning activities.

Sam Jackson will oversee the expansion of Genera's supply chain organization, manage its corporate communications and oversee its stakeholder management as the company's new chief strategy officer.
Jackson will oversee the expansion of the company's supply chain organization, including its feedstock supply operations, manage corporate communications, and oversee stakeholder management. Additionally, he will manage and advance the company's sustainability efforts in both feedstocks and manufacturing.

"For the past 14 years, Sam has served in various leadership roles for Genera and he has proven himself to be a model of dynamic leadership," said Dr. Kelly Tiller, CEO of Genera. "His expertise in the production of annually regenerative biomass feedstocks and renewable carbon, and in the sustainable utilization of those materials makes him the right choice for the job as our first chief strategy officer."

Jackson worked as a researcher for the University of Tennessee's Center for Renewable Carbon before joining Genera in January 2009 as the vice president of feedstock development and supply. After spending four years in that role, he worked as the company's vice president of business development. In that role, he worked to ensure Genera maintained its leading market position and promoted positive relations with partners, customers, vendors and the public.

He still serves as an adjunct faculty member for UT's Center for Renewable Carbon.

"This new role is an exciting opportunity to provide leadership and support to our team at Genera as we continue our growth as the leading domestic manufacturer of sustainable fiber products," Jackson said. "Ensuring we have carbon negative feedstocks, strong purchasing and supply chain functions, and industry leading sustainability efforts will help us solidify Genera's brand so that we can provide the most sustainable products to our customers and consumers. I'm excited to serve in this important role in our company's expansion."

Genera was acquired in 2022 by Ara Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments. As part of the purchase, Ara committed up to $200 million in additional capital to support rapid expansion of the company's sustainable pulp and packaging business. The positions of chief strategy officer and chief commercial officer, recently filled by James Davidson, were created as part of the restructuring alongside the addition of Matt Griswold as vice president of innovation for Genera.

For more information about Genera, visit https://generainc.com.

About Genera
Genera, a Tennessee-based ag fiber manufacturer, works to simplify supply chains with domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products. Partnering with local farmers, Genera provides a sustainable farm-to-finished product solution for a wide array of applications, including compostable food service tableware, to-go containers, packaging, paper, tissue and more. To learn more about Genera, please visit https://generainc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genera-promotes-business-development-vp-to-chief-strategy-officer-to-advance-companys-expanded-vision-301741592.html

SOURCE Genera

