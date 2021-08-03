U.S. markets closed

Generac Announces Further Expansion in Waukesha County

·2 min read

Company Acquires Additional Site to Create New Customer Contact Center

WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the expansion of its corporate operations into the Village of Pewaukee with the purchase of a new building. The new site, located adjacent to I-94 on Highway J, will serve as the Company's new Customer Contact Center. The 75,000 square-foot office building will house approximately 300 employees.

"Generac has experienced tremendous growth over the past decade as the combination of an aging grid and extreme weather are resulting in more frequent and longer lasting power outages, and that success has only intensified over the last 18 months with more people needing backup power at home where they're doing everything from working to learning to shopping," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac. "As we continue to add employees to serve our customers and support our rapidly evolving business, we have outgrown our current headquarters facility in Waukesha. Expanding to this new location will allow us to continue to grow Generac to serve our customers, partners and our people, as we work to meet the incredible market demand."

Generac Power Systems is investing more than $8 million to purchase and renovate the building located at W236N1402 Busse Road in the Village of Pewaukee. The new location will house key sales and support groups, as well as portions of the Company's marketing team. The Company closed on the new site on July 29, 2021 and will begin occupancy in August.

In addition to the new location in Pewaukee, Generac opened a new plant in Trenton, South Carolina earlier this year to increase the Company's capacity to meet growing demand for Generac's home standby generators. Furthermore, within the last month, Generac opened additional offices in Denver and Boston to accommodate tremendous growth in demand for Clean Energy products.

The Company's global headquarters has been in Waukesha, WI since 1959 and will remain its primary location for corporate operations as well as research and development activities.

About Generac (NYSE: GNRC)
Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.

CONTACT:

Tami Kou
Director of Public Relations
262.544.4811 Ext. 3950

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generac-announces-further-expansion-in-waukesha-county-301347636.html

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

