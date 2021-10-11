U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,361.19
    -30.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.06
    -250.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,486.20
    -93.34 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.64
    -12.45 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.27
    -0.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3900
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,397.86
    +2,659.70 (+4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.45
    +1.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Generac Holdings Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Portnoy Law
·2 min read
In this article:
Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2021; click here to submit trade information

​LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) investors that acquired shares between February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021. Investors have until October 19, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that Generac made misleading and false statements to the market. Generac’s portable generators had suffered from an unreasonable risk of injuring their operators, as well as the general public. Generac had received reports of at least seven amputations of fingers and one crushed finger in relation to its generators. In June 2021, Generac ended sales of certain generators in the U.S. and Canada, and subsequently recalled generators that were already sold. These actions were taken before the busy hurricane and wildfire seasons which Generac touted as strong sales periods. Generac’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Generac.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


