Generac invests in EV charging company

Waukesha-based Generac Power Systems has made a minority investment in Wallbox, a Spanish company involved in electric vehicle charging.

Generac says it will offer its customers Wallbox’s full suite of EV charging systems including L2 AC chargers.

“Our first joint effort will accelerate Generac’s entrance into EV charging with leading technology including a dual-branded home bidirectional EV charger,” Generac president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld said in a news release.

The partnership aims to provide access to reliable fast chargers which can add up to 100 miles to an electric vehicle in 10 minutes, according to the companies.

Generac said its network of approximately 8,700 dealerships will be a strategic addition to Wallbox’s distribution system in the United States. The investment also includes adding a Generac seat on Wallbox’s board of directors.

Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generators.

Wallbox, founded in 2015 in Barcelona, has charging and energy management systems for residential and public use in more than 100 countries.

Generac Power Systems headquarters in Waukesha.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Generac invests in Wallbox, a Spanish EV charging company