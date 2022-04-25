Norwall PowerSystems

Generac Product Line Updates at Norwall

Generac Product Line Updates at Norwall

United States, Arizona, Lake Havasu City, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2022 Generac Generator Line Reflects Consumer Demand for Backup Power Products

As Norwall heads into the third year of the global pandemic and the seventh consecutive above average hurricane season, changes to the Generac product line reflect the growing need for reliable backup power. Generac Power Systems is the leading manufacturer of automatic generators for home backup with approximately a 70 percent share of the air-cooled standby market.

New products include a larger, more powerful generators along with improved power management and non-emergency use certifications. Previously, Generac Guardian 22kW and 24kW generators led the industry with the most power available in an air-cooled standby. In 2021, the company announced the addition of a Smart Grid Ready 26kW Guardian standby to the Generac Generator line. Norwall also offers clean energy with Generac PWRcell battery storage and PWRzone solar components.

Smart grid ready Generac generators can function as part of a virtual power plant with each generator a distributed energy source. According to Aaron Jagfeld, president and CEO of Generac, the integration allows smart grid installations to make major contributions to grid reliability, resiliency, and sustainability.

When Generac introduced the 26kW, the company began phasing out the 20kW model in favor of the 22kW and 24kW. Also offered are 10kW, 14kW, and 18kW Guardian models, and the 7.5kW PowerPact designed to power the most essential circuits only.

Travis LaVallie at Norwall said, “The latest changes to Generac’s Generators give our customers the most power for their dollar while maximizing fuel efficiency.” This year’s models have powerful engines, designed and built for the demands of a standby generator while meeting air quality standards in all 50 states and reducing fuel consumption. Generac PowerSystems is a leading manufacturer of generators and clean energy products.

Story continues

The popularity of Generac home generators and Generac clean energy systems continues to rise as the national electrical grid faces maintenance and improvement shortfalls. Meanwhile, electrical power demand continues to increase, including a growing fleet of electric vehicles. With a Generac Generator from Norwall, homeowners, small businesses, and other commercial operations worry less about power outages.

Generac manufactures generators, energy, and power products in the United States with company headquarters in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and manufacturing facilities throughout the state. They recently opened a new factory in Trenton, South Carolina, with plans for further expansion at that location. The company located its 24/7 customer service center near company headquarters.

Norwall PowerSystems (www.norwall.com) specializes in backup power generators and power equipment sales. Founded in 1997, Norwall has shipped nearly a quarter million generators.

Attachment

CONTACT: Full Name: Travis LaVallie Company: Norwall PowerSystems Phone Number: 928-453-4494 x 250 Website: https://www.norwall.com



