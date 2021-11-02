Generac Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Continued exceptional demand drives record quarterly revenue results and increasing backlog, providing further support for expected significant revenue growth in 2022

WAUKESHA, Wisc., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the “Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided an update on its outlook for the full year 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net sales increased 34% to a record $943 million during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $701 million in the prior-year third quarter. Core sales growth, which excludes both the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency, increased approximately 30%. Residential product sales grew 33% to $609 million as compared to $459 million last year. Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) product sales increased 47% to $258 million as compared to $176 million in the prior year.

Net income attributable to the Company during the third quarter was $132 million, or $1.93 per share, as compared to $115 million, or $1.82 per share, for the same period of 2020.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $151 million, or $2.35 per share, as compared to $133 million, or $2.08 per share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $209 million, or 22.2% of net sales, as compared to $179 million, or 25.5% of net sales, in the prior year.

On July 2 nd , the Company closed on the acquisition of Chilicon Power, a designer and provider of grid-interactive microinverter and monitoring solutions for the solar market, based in California.

On September 1 st , the Company closed on the acquisition of Apricity Code Corporation, headquartered in Bend, Oregon, an advanced engineering and product design company focused on developing energy technology solutions.

On September 1 st , the Company closed on the acquisition of Off Grid Energy, a designer and manufacturer of industrial-grade energy storage systems, headquartered in Rugby, United Kingdom.

On October 1 st , the Company closed on the acquisition of Tank Utility, a provider of IoT propane tank monitoring solutions that enable the optimization of propane fuel logistics, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

On November 1st, the Company announced the signing of a purchase agreement to acquire ecobee, a leader in sustainable home technology solutions including smart thermostats that deliver significant energy savings, security and peace of mind, headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

“We continued to experience exceptional demand during the third quarter leading to all-time record revenue and further increases in our backlog,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We again hit record production levels in spite of the challenging supply chain environment that deteriorated during the third quarter. We have tremendous momentum in our business as we head into 2022 with the continuation of robust home standby demand, an expanding Energy Technology solutions portfolio, and strong global demand for our C&I products. This visibility provides support for another year of expected significant revenue growth with improving margins as we realize the full impact of pricing and cost-reduction actions. To support this growth over the long term, we are planning to make further capacity investments by expanding distribution capabilities in our new South Carolina facility and investing in additional manufacturing automation equipment for home standby generators and other products.”

Jagdfeld continued, “In addition, we recently announced several strategic acquisitions that will accelerate our new ‘Powering a Smarter World’ strategy as we continue our evolution into an energy technology solutions company. We’re particularly excited about yesterday’s announcement to acquire ecobee as this transaction will allow us to create a clean, efficient, and reliable home energy ecosystem that will not only help homeowners reduce their energy consumption, but also help grid operators meet the challenges of an electrical grid under enormous stress.”

Additional Third Quarter 2021 Consolidated Highlights

Gross profit margin was 35.6% as compared to 39.4% in the prior-year third quarter. The current quarter’s margin was pressured by higher input costs due to rising commodity prices, labor, logistics and plant start-up costs, which was partially offset by the early impacts of recent pricing actions.



Operating expenses increased $41.9 million, or 34.8%, as compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by additional variable expenses from the significant increase in sales volumes, higher employee and marketing costs, and the impact of acquisitions.

Provision for income taxes for the current year quarter was $32.6 million, or an effective tax rate of 19.7%, as compared to $32.1 million, or a 21.8% effective tax rate, for the prior year. The decline in effective tax rate was primarily due to a higher stock compensation deduction during the current year.

Cash flow from operations was $74 million during the third quarter, as compared to $155 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $42 million as compared to $148 million for 2020. The decline in free cash flow was due to higher working capital investment and capital expenditures in the current year quarter, partially offset by an increase in operating earnings.



Business Segment Results

Domestic Segment

Domestic segment sales increased 30% to $790.8 million as compared to $606.9 million in the prior year quarter, with the impact of acquisitions contributing approximately 1% of the revenue growth for the quarter. The core sales growth was driven by strength across both residential and C&I products highlighted by very strong growth with home standby generators, PWRcell® energy storage systems, telecom national account customers and C&I mobile products.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $187.7 million, or 23.7% of net sales, as compared to $171.4 million in the prior year, or 28.2% of net sales. This margin performance was impacted by higher input costs, partially offset by the early impacts of improved pricing during the quarter.

International Segment

International segment sales increased 61% to $151.9 million as compared to $94.5 million in the prior year quarter, with the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency contributing approximately 29% of the revenue growth for the quarter. The core sales growth for the segment was driven by strength across all regions, primarily Europe and Latin America, that continued to experience a sharp increase in demand off the prior-year COVID lows and have recovered well above 2019 levels.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, before deducting for noncontrolling interests, was $21.5 million, or 14.1% of net sales, as compared to $7.4 million, or 7.9% of net sales, in the prior year. The increase in margin was primarily due to the positive impact of recent acquisitions and improved operating leverage on higher sales volumes.

Updated 2021 Outlook



The Company is maintaining its full-year 2021 net sales growth guidance range of approximately 47 to 50% compared to the prior year, which includes approximately 5% of favorable impact from acquisitions and foreign currency.

While the Company continues to experience an exceptional demand environment, additional supply chain constraints, escalating logistics challenges, and rising input costs are increasingly impacting the business leading to further margin pressures. As a result of these factors and the impact of recent acquisitions, net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is now expected to be approximately 15.0% for the full-year 2021 as compared to the prior expectation of between 15.5 to 16.0%. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 23.5%, as compared to the previous guidance range of approximately 24.5 to 25.0%.

About Generac

Generac is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, advanced power grid software platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," “optimistic” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including:

frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;

availability, cost and quality of raw materials and key components from our global supply chain and labor needed in producing our products;

the impact on our results of possible fluctuations in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodities, product mix and regulatory tariffs;

the ability to satisfy the closing conditions for the acquisition of ecobee on the timeline expected or at all;

the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the risk that our acquisitions will not be integrated successfully;

the duration and scope of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain and may or will continue to adversely affect our operations, supply chain, and distribution for certain of our products and services;

difficulties we may encounter as our business expands globally or into new markets;

our dependence on our distribution network;

our ability to invest in, develop or adapt to changing technologies and manufacturing techniques;

loss of our key management and employees;

increase in product and other liability claims or recalls;

failures or security breaches of our networks, information technology systems, or connected products; and

changes in environmental, health and safety, or product compliance laws and regulations affecting our products, operations, or customer demand.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In the current environment, some of the above factors have materialized and may or will continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Core Sales

The Company references core sales to further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Core sales excludes the impact of acquisitions and fluctuations in foreign currency translation. Management believes that core sales facilitates easier and more meaningful comparison of net sales performance with prior and future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Company and adjusted EBITDA margin is based on the definition of EBITDA contained in Generac's credit agreement dated as of May 31, 2013, as amended. To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Generac provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of noncontrolling interests, taking into account certain charges and gains that were recognized during the periods presented.

Adjusted Net Income

To further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted net income attributable to the Company. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company is defined as net income before noncontrolling interests and provision for income taxes adjusted for the following items: cash income tax expense, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount related to the Company's debt, intangible impairment charges, certain transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments, losses on extinguishment of debt, business optimization expenses, certain other non-cash gains and losses, and adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free Cash Flow

In addition, we reference free cash flow to further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, plus proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions, less expenditures for property and equipment, and is intended to be a measure of operational cash flow taking into account additional capital expenditure investment into the business.

The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please see the accompanying Reconciliation Schedules and our SEC filings for additional discussion of the basis for Generac's reporting of Non-GAAP financial measures, which includes why the Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and the additional purposes for which management uses the non-GAAP financial information.

Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 942,698 $ 701,355 $ 2,670,113 $ 1,724,118 Costs of goods sold 606,704 425,206 1,672,570 1,066,666 Gross profit 335,994 276,149 997,543 657,452 Operating expenses: Selling and service 82,242 60,901 229,443 178,566 Research and development 27,165 20,658 74,897 58,762 General and administrative 40,802 31,061 115,311 88,732 Amortization of intangibles 12,206 7,892 32,237 23,340 Total operating expenses 162,415 120,512 451,888 349,400 Income from operations 173,579 155,637 545,655 308,052 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (7,980 ) (8,096 ) (23,424 ) (25,081 ) Investment income 165 301 1,012 1,921 Loss on extinguishment of debt – – (831 ) – Other, net (400 ) (557 ) 2,536 (2,687 ) Total other expense, net (8,215 ) (8,352 ) (20,707 ) (25,847 ) Income before provision for income taxes 165,364 147,285 524,948 282,205 Provision for income taxes 32,611 32,050 114,341 59,967 Net income 132,753 115,235 410,607 222,238 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,183 265 3,008 (3,337 ) Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 131,570 $ 114,970 $ 407,599 $ 225,575 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - basic: $ 1.98 $ 1.86 $ 6.42 $ 3.59 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic: 62,690,437 62,353,473 62,583,957 62,244,872 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - diluted: $ 1.93 $ 1.82 $ 6.27 $ 3.51 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted: 64,208,116 63,761,380 64,146,281 63,546,132 Comprehensive income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 113,727 $ 123,887 $ 386,789 $ 187,548







Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 423,726 $ 655,128 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 510,670 374,906 Inventories 934,948 603,317 Prepaid expenses and other assets 54,228 36,382 Total current assets 1,923,572 1,669,733 Property and equipment, net 412,706 343,936 Customer lists, net 154,152 49,205 Patents and technology, net 141,952 86,727 Other intangible assets, net 14,703 9,932 Tradenames, net 172,398 146,159 Goodwill 1,174,315 855,228 Deferred income taxes 3,813 1,497 Operating lease and other assets 102,819 73,006 Total assets $ 4,100,430 $ 3,235,423 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 61,470 $ 39,282 Accounts payable 611,181 330,247 Accrued wages and employee benefits 69,882 63,036 Other accrued liabilities 270,536 204,812 Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 4,945 4,147 Total current liabilities 1,018,014 641,524 Long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 843,426 841,764 Deferred income taxes 175,665 115,769 Operating lease and other long-term liabilities 236,344 179,955 Total liabilities 2,273,449 1,779,012 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 44,704 66,207 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 72,335,705 and 72,024,329 shares issued at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 724 721 Additional paid-in capital 563,162 525,541 Treasury stock, at cost (358,634 ) (332,164 ) Excess purchase price over predecessor basis (202,116 ) (202,116 ) Retained earnings 1,834,477 1,432,565 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,541 ) (34,254 ) Stockholders’ equity attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. 1,782,072 1,390,293 Noncontrolling interests 205 (89 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,782,277 1,390,204 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,100,430 $ 3,235,423







Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income $ 410,607 $ 222,238 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 30,445 26,747 Amortization of intangible assets 32,237 23,340 Amortization of original issue discount and deferred financing costs 1,941 1,940 Loss on extinguishment of debt 831 – Deferred income taxes 8,210 15,433 Share-based compensation expense 18,204 14,327 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (4,018 ) – Other, net (12 ) 6,414 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (116,768 ) (85,474 ) Inventories (322,954 ) (14,604 ) Other assets (6,874 ) 2,543 Accounts payable 269,951 11,624 Accrued wages and employee benefits 4,497 11,793 Other accrued liabilities 49,987 38,211 Excess tax benefits from equity awards (26,880 ) (6,222 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 349,404 268,310 Investing activities Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 182 26 Proceeds from sale of investment 4,968 – Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions 2,240 1,998 Contribution to equity method investment (781 ) – Expenditures for property and equipment (87,456 ) (33,940 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (465,926 ) (22,815 ) Net cash used in investing activities (546,773 ) (54,731 ) Financing activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 127,816 198,087 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 50,000 297 Repayments of short-term borrowings (105,206 ) (210,854 ) Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (54,889 ) (3,584 ) Payment of contingent acquisition consideration (3,750 ) (4,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,185 ) – Purchase of additional ownership interest (27,164 ) – Taxes paid related to equity awards (49,569 ) (13,533 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 30,502 11,991 Net cash used in financing activities (33,445 ) (21,596 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (588 ) (922 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (231,402 ) 191,061 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 655,128 322,883 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 423,726 $ 513,944







Generac Holdings Inc. Segment Reporting and Product Class Information (U.S. Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Net Sales Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Reportable Segments 2021 2020 2021 2020 Domestic $ 790,764 $ 606,875 $ 2,267,648 $ 1,443,680 International 151,934 94,480 402,465 280,438 Total net sales $ 942,698 $ 701,355 $ 2,670,113 $ 1,724,118 Product Classes Residential products $ 608,816 $ 458,877 $ 1,750,956 $ 1,057,848 Commercial & industrial products 258,309 176,200 714,995 503,156 Other 75,573 66,278 204,162 163,114 Total net sales $ 942,698 $ 701,355 $ 2,670,113 $ 1,724,118 Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Domestic $ 187,726 $ 171,359 $ 598,730 $ 374,065 International 21,475 7,419 42,344 13,877 Total adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 209,201 $ 178,778 $ 641,074 $ 387,942 (1) See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. on the following reconciliation schedule.







Generac Holdings Inc. Reconciliation Schedules (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Net income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 131,570 $ 114,970 $ 407,599 $ 225,575 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,183 265 3,008 (3,337 ) Net income 132,753 115,235 410,607 222,238 Interest expense 7,980 8,096 23,424 25,081 Depreciation and amortization 23,216 17,168 62,682 50,087 Provision for income taxes 32,611 32,050 114,341 59,967 Non-cash write-down and other adjustments (1) 3,333 477 638 1,868 Non-cash share-based compensation expense (2) 5,783 4,353 18,204 14,327 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) - - 831 - Transaction costs and credit facility fees (4) 3,385 568 9,471 1,160 Business optimization and other charges (5) - 531 159 12,503 Other 140 300 717 711 Adjusted EBITDA 209,201 178,778 641,074 387,942 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,247 920 6,454 950 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 206,954 $ 177,858 $ 634,620 $ 386,992 (1) Includes gains/losses on disposals of assets and sales of certain investments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on commodity contracts, and certain foreign currency and purchase accounting related adjustments. A full description of these and the other reconciliation adjustments contained in these schedules is included in Generac's SEC filings.

(2) Represents share-based compensation expense to account for stock options, restricted stock and other stock awards over their respective vesting periods.

(3) Represents the non-cash write-off of original issue discount and deferred financing costs due to voluntary debt prepayment. (4) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, together with certain fees relating to our senior secured credit facilities.

(5) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, represents severance and other charges related to the consolidation of certain of our facilities. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, represents severance, non-cash asset write-downs, and other charges to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and decline in oil prices.

Net income to Adjusted net income reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 131,570 $ 114,970 $ 407,599 $ 225,575 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,183 265 3,008 (3,337 ) Net income 132,753 115,235 410,607 222,238 Provision for income taxes 32,611 32,050 114,341 59,967 Income before provision for income taxes 165,364 147,285 524,948 282,205 Amortization of intangible assets 12,206 7,892 32,237 23,340 Amortization of deferred finance costs and original issue discount 646 654 1,941 1,940 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) - – 831 – Transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments (6) 5,487 381 11,130 612 (Gain)/loss attributable to business or asset dispositions (7) - – (3,991 ) – Business optimization and other charges (5) - 531 159 12,503 Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes 183,703 156,743 567,255 320,600 Cash income tax expense (8) (31,290 ) (23,620 ) (106,564 ) (44,842 ) Adjusted net income 152,413 133,123 460,691 275,758 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,272 198 3,616 (725 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 151,141 $ 132,925 $ 457,075 $ 276,483 Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. per common share - diluted: $ 2.35 $ 2.08 $ 7.13 $ 4.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted: 64,208,116 63,761,380 64,146,281 63,546,132 (6) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, and certain purchase accounting adjustments.

(7) Represents gains and losses attributable to the disposition of a business or assets occurring in other than ordinary course, as defined in our credit agreement.

(8) Amount for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 is based on an anticipated cash income tax rate of approximately 20.0% to 20.5% for the full year ending 2021. Amount for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is based on an anticipated cash income tax rate at the time of approximately 16% for the full year ended 2020. Cash income tax expense for the respective periods is based on the projected taxable income and corresponding cash tax rate for the full year after considering the effects of current and deferred income tax items, and is calculated for each respective period by applying the derived cash tax rate to the period’s pretax income.

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 74,411 $ 155,196 $ 349,404 $ 268,310 Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions 877 674 2,240 1,998 Expenditures for property and equipment (33,234 ) (7,608 ) (87,456 ) (33,940 ) Free cash flow $ 42,054 $ 148,262 $ 264,188 $ 236,368



