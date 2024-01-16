General Atlantic to Acquire UK Infrastructure Buyout Firm Actis

(Bloomberg) -- General Atlantic has agreed to acquire London-based buyout firm Actis, broadening the US investor’s footprint in sustainable infrastructure investment.

The deal will expand General Atlantic’s assets under management to about $96 billion, according to a joint statement from the companies Tuesday. Actis, which manages about $12.5 billion in assets, will become the sustainable infrastructure arm within General Atlantic’s investment platform. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

General Atlantic, best known for successful investments in tech firms including Facebook and Uber Technologies Inc., has identified climate investing as one of its core businesses. In 2022, it closed its first fund to invest in companies poised to profit from the global push to minimize carbon footprints.

Bloomberg reported in December that General Atlantic confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the US and was considering listing as early as this year.

Actis has raised more than $25 billion in capital since its inception and has 17 offices globally, according to the statement. Torbjorn Caesar, its chairman and senior partner, will continue to lead the firm after the deal. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

“With the addition of Actis, we are taking a significant step forward to add a sustainable investment capability which positions General Atlantic to capture this opportunity,” Bill Ford, chairman and chief executive officer of General Atlantic, said in the statement.

