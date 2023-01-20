U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.25
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,186.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,403.25
    +46.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.80
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.50
    +0.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.20
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.52
    +0.18 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2375
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1720
    +0.7730 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,990.54
    +181.39 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.46
    +5.03 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.29
    -83.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,539.84
    +134.61 (+0.51%)
     

General availability of Azure OpenAI Service expands access to large, advanced AI models with added enterprise benefits

·5 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Large language models are quickly becoming an essential platform for people to innovate, apply AI to solve big problems, and imagine what's possible. Today, we are excited to announce the general availability of Azure OpenAI Service as part of Microsoft's continued commitment to democratizing AI, and ongoing partnership with OpenAI.

With Azure OpenAI Service now generally available, more businesses can apply for access to the most advanced AI models in the world—including GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL•E 2—backed by the trusted enterprise-grade capabilities and AI-optimized infrastructure of Microsoft Azure, to create cutting-edge applications. Customers will also be able to access ChatGPT—a fine-tuned version of GPT-3.5 that has been trained and runs inference on Azure AI infrastructure—through Azure OpenAI Service soon.

Empowering customers to achieve more

We debuted Azure OpenAI Service in November 2021 to enable customers to tap into the power of large-scale generative AI models with the enterprise promises customers have come to expect from our Azure cloud and computing infrastructure—security, reliability, compliance, data privacy, and built-in Responsible AI capabilities.

Since then, one of the most exciting things we've seen is the breadth of use cases Azure OpenAI Service has enabled our customers—from generating content that helps better match shoppers with the right purchases to summarizing customer service tickets, freeing up time for employees to focus on more critical tasks.

Customers of all sizes across industries are using Azure OpenAI Service to do more with less, improve experiences for end-users, and streamline operational efficiencies internally. From startups like Moveworks to multinational corporations like KPMG, organizations small and large are applying the capabilities of Azure OpenAI Service to advanced use cases such as customer support, customization, and gaining insights from data using search, data extraction, and classification.

"At Moveworks, we see Azure OpenAI Service as an important component of our machine learning architecture. It enables us to solve several novel use cases, such as identifying gaps in our customer's internal knowledge bases and automatically drafting new knowledge articles based on those gaps. This saves IT and HR teams a significant amount of time and improves employee self-service. Azure OpenAI Service will also radically enhance our existing enterprise search capabilities and supercharge our analytics and data visualization offerings. Given that so much of the modern enterprise relies on language to get work done, the possibilities are endless—and we look forward to continued collaboration and partnership with Azure OpenAI Service."Vaibhav Nivargi, Chief Technology Officer and Founder at Moveworks.

"Al Jazeera Digital is constantly exploring new ways to use technology to support our journalism and better serve our audience. Azure OpenAI Service has the potential to enhance our content production in several ways, including summarization and translation, selection of topics, AI tagging, content extraction, and style guide rule application. We are excited to see this service go to general availability so it can help us further contextualize our reporting by conveying the opinion and the other opinion."Jason McCartney, Vice President of Engineering at Al Jazeera.

"KPMG is using Azure OpenAI Service to help companies realize significant efficiencies in their Tax ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives. Companies are moving to make their total tax contributions publicly available. With much of these tax payments buried in IT systems outside of finance, massive data volumes, and incomplete data attributes, Azure OpenAI Service finds the data relationships to predict tax payments and tax type—making it much easier to validate accuracy and categorize payments by country and tax type."Brett Weaver, Partner, Tax ESG Leader at KPMG.

Azure—the best place to build AI workloads

The general availability of Azure OpenAI Service is not only an important milestone for our customers but also for Azure.

Azure OpenAI Service provides businesses and developers with high-performance AI models at production scale with industry-leading uptime. This is the same production service that Microsoft uses to power its own products, including GitHub Copilot, an AI pair programmer that helps developers write better code, Power BI, which leverages GPT-3-powered natural language to automatically generate formulae and expressions, and the recently-announced Microsoft Designer, which helps creators build stunning content with natural language prompts.

All of this innovation shares a common thread: Azure's purpose-built, AI-optimized infrastructure.

Azure is also the core computing power behind OpenAI API's family of models for research advancement and developer production.

Azure is currently the only global public cloud that offers AI supercomputers with massive scale-up and scale-out capabilities. With a unique architecture design that combines leading GPU and networking solutions, Azure delivers best-in-class performance and scale for the most compute-intensive AI training and inference workloads. It's the reason the world's leading AI companies—including OpenAIMetaHugging Face, and others—continue to choose Azure to advance their AI innovation. Azure currently ranks in the top 15 of the TOP500 supercomputers worldwide and is the highest-ranked global cloud services provider today. Azure continues to be the cloud and compute power that propels large-scale AI advancements across the globe.

Source: TOP500 The List: TOP500 November 2022Green500 November 2022.

A responsible approach to AI

As an industry leader, we recognize that any innovation in AI must be done responsibly. This becomes even more important with powerful, new technologies like generative models. We have taken an iterative approach to large models, working closely with our partner OpenAI and our customers to carefully assess use cases, learn, and address potential risks. Additionally, we've implemented our own guardrails for Azure OpenAI Service that align with our Responsible AI principles. As part of our Limited Access Framework, developers are required to apply for access, describing their intended use case or application before they are given access to the service. Content filters uniquely designed to catch abusive, hateful, and offensive content constantly monitor the input provided to the service as well as the generated content. In the event of a confirmed policy violation, we may ask the developer to take immediate action to prevent further abuse.

We are confident in the quality of the AI models we are using and offering customers today, and we strongly believe they will empower businesses and people to innovate in entirely new and exciting ways.

The pace of innovation in the AI community is moving at lightning speed. We're tremendously excited to be at the forefront of these advancements with our customers, and look forward to helping more people benefit from them in 2023 and beyond.

Getting started with Azure OpenAI Service

How to create an Azure OpenAI Service resource

- Quickstart: how to get started generating text

Contact person:
Wai Yi Yik
waiyiyik@microsoft.com
+65-9088 9808

SOURCE Microsoft Singapore

Recommended Stories

  • Apple to launch entirely new kind of iPad for people’s homes, report claims

    Smart display will control the smart home, and serve as a rival to those offered by Google and Amazon

  • Just What's Going on With AT&T and Its Charts?

    AT&T is a long-time household name that's synonymous with telephones and communications. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has moved up from a low in October but has "rolled over" in recent weeks. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has just made a lower high when prices made a slightly higher high - creating a bearish divergence.

  • Apple Stock Is Down 25% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    On Jan. 3, 2022, Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock reached an all-time high of $180.73 after a nearly two-year period where the tech industry flourished. Here's why the sell-off makes now an excellent time to buy Apple stock. Production capacity has returned to 90%, Apple made plans to leave China entirely in the coming years, and Foxconn announced it would expand to Southeast Asia this year.

  • Internet Upgrades Are Coming, and This Tiny Chip Stock Could Be a Big Winner in 2023

    MaxLinear is positioning itself as a potential big winner in next-gen internet infrastructure chips.

  • T-Mobile Says Hackers Stole Data on About 37 Million Customers

    The carrier says addresses, birth dates and other personal records were exposed, but not financial records.

  • DigitalOcean Makes a Genius Acquisition

    One of the mundane but crucial tasks for every developer is properly handling backups. Cloud providers have outages, and data is sometimes lost. If that data is important to a developer's application -- say, a mission-critical database -- a lack of backups will be an unmitigated disaster.

  • Why Is BlackBerry (BB) Up 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

    BlackBerry (BB) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Is the Intel and Nvidia Team Up a Game Changer for Intel Stock?

    This video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent announcements on data center solutions using both Nvidia and Intel technology. Are the tides finally turning for Intel investors? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • In a Stunning Move, Apple Plans to Ditch Highly Valued Wireless Component Suppliers

    This personal electronics device company pursues expensive, complex initiatives to improve its competitive positioning.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Google vows to cooperate with India antitrust authority after Android ruling

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Google said on Friday it will cooperate with India's competition authority after the country's top court upheld an antitrust order forcing the U.S. firm to change how it markets its popular Android platform. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled in October that Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, exploited its dominant position in Android and told it to remove restrictionson device makers, including those related to pre-installation of apps and ensuring exclusivity of its search. It also fined Google $161 million.

  • The Cloud Slowdown Is Crushing Western Digital

    While hard drives have been largely supplanted in the PC market by speedier solid-state drives (SSDs), the decades-old storage technology still has its place. The cloud-computing market is one area where hard drives are still widely used. While Amazon doesn't disclose information on what hardware it uses, hard drives are almost certainly used for data that doesn't need to be accessed quickly.

  • T-Mobile Says Hacker Stole Data for 37 Million Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. said a hacker obtained data for 37 million customer accounts, though it didn’t include payment information, passwords or other sensitive personal data.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a

  • Jim Cramer Does Not Understand Why Amazon Isn't Laying Off More Workers

    The outspoken CNBC commentator says he doesn't want to be invested in tech, calling it "a fool's game."

  • Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs, as PC sales, cloud growth decline

    Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees, or 4.5% of its workforce.

  • Apple wants to control everything from its chips to screens

    Apple is working to design everything from its processors to its displays. It could cut costs and bring about new designs.

  • T-Mobile Says Hackers Gained Access to Data on 37 Million Customers

    T-Mobile disclosed in a securities filing Thursday that hackers gained access to personal data for 37 million of the wireless carrier’s account holders. T-Mobile (ticker: TMUS) said the data accessed includes names, billing addresses, email, phone numbers, account numbers, birth dates, and plan features. “We promptly commenced an investigation with external cybersecurity experts and within a day of learning of the malicious activity, we were able to trace the source of the malicious activity and stop it,” the company said in the filing.

  • Boston Dynamics showcases mobility and strength of new ‘Atlas’ robot

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at Boston Dynamic's new "Atlas" robot, showcasing its mobility, strength, and agility in a simulated work zone.

  • 2 Rebounding Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks have already notched double-digit gains this year, but Wall Street analysts see even bigger returns on the horizon.

  • AT&T (T) Partners Northrop Grumman for Key 5G Defense Service

    AT&T (T) partners with Northrop Grumman and Fujitsu to create and test new 5G-powered open architecture capabilities to support joint force.