General Aviation Global Market Report 2023: Significant Growth in the Tourism Industry Worldwide Fuels Sector

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Aviation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global general aviation market size reached US$ 25.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.57% during 2022-2028.

General Aviation Market Trends:



The significant growth in the tourism industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the emerging trends of recreational flying and aerial sports, such as balloons, powered or powerless gliders, air racing, aerobatics, and air shows, are favoring the market growth. In line with this, the increasing consumer expenditure capacity on air travel for medical transportation, sightseeing, charter operations, skydiving, parachute jumping, and self-flown tourism is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the increasing demand for private flying operations, such as charter flights, corporate jets, and very important person (VIP) transportation, is providing a considerable boost to market growth. Additionally, the introduction of all-electric and hybrid aircraft to reduce aviation emissions and offer a cost-effective and quieter flying experience is providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for piston fixed-wing aircraft among pilot training institutes, private aviation, and aircraft racers due to their ability to conduct low altitude and moderate speed flights is positively influencing the market growth.

Other factors, including increasing investments in research and development (R&D) projects, the rapid proliferation of flying taxi and air ambulance services, and the implementation of various government initiatives to enhance the security of aircraft components and rescue emission activities, are anticipated to drive the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product:

Helicopters

Piston Fixed-wing Aircraft

Turboprop Aircraft

Business Jet

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Non-Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned

Airbus SE

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation SA.

Eclipse Aerospace Inc. (One Aviation Corporation)

Honda Aircraft Company (Honda Motor Co. Ltd)

Lockheed Martin

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

Piper Aircraft Inc.

Textron Aviation Inc.

The Boeing Company

