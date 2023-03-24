U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

General Aviation Global Market Report 2023: Significant Growth in the Tourism Industry Worldwide Fuels Sector

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Aviation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global general aviation market size reached US$ 25.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.57% during 2022-2028.

General Aviation Market Trends:

The significant growth in the tourism industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the emerging trends of recreational flying and aerial sports, such as balloons, powered or powerless gliders, air racing, aerobatics, and air shows, are favoring the market growth. In line with this, the increasing consumer expenditure capacity on air travel for medical transportation, sightseeing, charter operations, skydiving, parachute jumping, and self-flown tourism is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the increasing demand for private flying operations, such as charter flights, corporate jets, and very important person (VIP) transportation, is providing a considerable boost to market growth. Additionally, the introduction of all-electric and hybrid aircraft to reduce aviation emissions and offer a cost-effective and quieter flying experience is providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for piston fixed-wing aircraft among pilot training institutes, private aviation, and aircraft racers due to their ability to conduct low altitude and moderate speed flights is positively influencing the market growth.

Other factors, including increasing investments in research and development (R&D) projects, the rapid proliferation of flying taxi and air ambulance services, and the implementation of various government initiatives to enhance the security of aircraft components and rescue emission activities, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

  • Helicopters

  • Piston Fixed-wing Aircraft

  • Turboprop Aircraft

  • Business Jet

Breakup by Application:

  • Commercial

  • Non-Commercial

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global general aviation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global general aviation market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global general aviation market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global General Aviation Market

6 Market Breakup by Product

7 Market Breakup by Application

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus SE

  • Bombardier Inc.

  • Dassault Aviation SA.

  • Eclipse Aerospace Inc. (One Aviation Corporation)

  • Honda Aircraft Company (Honda Motor Co. Ltd)

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

  • Piper Aircraft Inc.

  • Textron Aviation Inc.

  • The Boeing Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5x84h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


