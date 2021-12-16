U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,709.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,904.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,295.25
    +7.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.30
    +3.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.54
    +0.67 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    +19.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.15
    +0.60 (+2.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4630
    +0.0250 (+1.74%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -2.60 (-11.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3255
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0970
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,997.14
    +1,008.45 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,247.34
    +29.89 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.75
    -47.89 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,806.12
    +346.40 (+1.22%)
     

General Catalyst leads $7M investment in AR startup selling NFT jetpacks

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

After months of NFT mania and Facebook's recent name change to Meta, it's fair to say that "metaverse" chatter has reached a fever pitch. And while crypto investors are buying up avatars and digital swaths of land in hopes that a digital universe will spring up around these projects, it's unclear which projects -- if any -- will stand the test of time.

Institutional investors are also making their bets on the NFT "metaverse." Crypto startup Jadu, which has made millions of dollars selling pixelated NFT jetpacks and hoverboards, has scored $7 million in venture funding from General Catalyst with additional funding from Coinbase Ventures, The VR Fund, Sound Ventures and Guy Oseary, among others.

The startup's virtual accessories can be used with other 3D avatars including Larva Labs' Meebits and other wildly pricey NFTs like CyberKongz and DeadFellaz. The avatars can be viewed and raced around in the company's AR app The Mirrorverse, which the company hopes to eventually turn into a full-fledged Pokémon GO-like game.

Over the weekend, the company sold 6,666 NFT hoverboards for $4.4 million worth of the Ethereum cryptocurrency.

The NFT space has attracted plenty of ridicule throughout the year, though proponents believe that the digital goods are more than meet the eye and allow creators to get attention and bankroll projects that they might otherwise have a tough time financing. Jadu CEO Asad J. Malik says that appetite for NFTs is overwhelming, but that they're focused on building their broader platform for the time being.

"We can milk people right now, like there's enough interest if we want we could say we're releasing some avatar and we're going to do like 1 ETH mints, and we can probably like make $20-30 million like that, but that's not sustainable and that's distracting," Malik tells TechCrunch. "We have enough money, we're going to build out the AR stuff. That's really what we want to get ahead of everyone else on, like actual good AR gameplay, and NFTs are just kind of a process of being able to do that."

Crypto gaming giant Dapper Labs takes its next shot with Genies NFT platform ‘The Warehouse’

Recommended Stories

  • LionTree explores accepting cryptocurrency for services

    The banker who advised some of the biggest media mergers of 2021 said on Wednesday he was exploring ways to accept cryptocurrency as payment for services, a powerful endorsement of the budding digital currency. LionTree Chairman and CEO Aryeh Bourkoff cited the example of a group of individuals pooling $40 million worth of ether cryptocurrency to attempt to acquire a privately owned copy of the U.S. Constitution at auction, and donate the document to a museum. Bourkoff said cryptocurrency holds the potential of fulfilling the internet’s promise of empowering individuals.

  • High winds pummel Pueblo: Here's what you need to know to stay safe and prepared

    From flying trampolines to toppled fences and raining tumbleweeds, Wednesday's extreme weather event pummeled many parts of Pueblo.

  • Cryptocurrency investor Katie Haun is leaving Andreessen Horowitz to launch her own firm

    After joining a16z as its first female general partner, Haun helped make the Menlo Park firm a major investor in cryptocurrency-related startups.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounces After Fed Decision; Analysts Expect Sideways Trading

    Bitcoin (BTC) briefly bounced toward $49K after the Fed decision on Wednesday. Ether (ETH) and Solana's SOL token outperformed, although some analysts expect sideways trading in cryptocurrencies toward year-end.

  • The 5 Best Bitcoin Stocks And Crypto Plays To Buy And Watch

    The price of Bitcoin has rebounded recently. A number of Bitcoin stocks — or companies that have business tied to the cryptocurrency — have followed suit. Given the on-a-whim price swings in the crypto world, finding the best stocks out of that bunch can be difficult. For now, based solely on IBD's chart analysis, the best crypto stocks and Bitcoin...

  • Japan to set up committee to look into construction data scandal

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government will set up a third-party committee to look into official misreporting of construction-order data and report on the findings within a month, Land Minister Tetsuo Saito said on Thursday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday confirmed a report by the Asahi newspaper that for years the government had overstated the value of some construction orders received from builders, in a blow to the credibility of official statistics widely used by investors and economists. Opposition lawmakers have grilled Kishida on the scandal in parliament with some questioning the validity of the government's economic policy, as the data is used to compile Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) figures.

  • Coinbase Backs NYSE Arca’s Push for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Conversion to ETF

    Coinbase says there’s no “rational basis” for not allowing a spot-based exchange-traded product.

  • Ohio's Brown wants 'specific' rules for stablecoin, open-minded on crypto regulation

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the Ohio Democrat described himself as open minded on how to regulate the cryptocurrency asset class, and doesn’t want to kill innovation.

  • Companies like Nike rush to build for a metaverse

    Companies are rushing to build for a metaverse — even as consumers are still trying to understand the concept. Driving the news: Nike just acquired RTFKT, a developer of digital goods, including virtual sneakers and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Meanwhile, Applebee’s is launching a new NFT every Monday this month, following White Castle’s move into crypto.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Virtual and mixed environmen

  • Cash App now lets users 'gift' stock and bitcoin using their USD balance or a debit card

    There are already a number of ways to gift cryptocurrencies, but today Cash App will make doing so simpler with a new feature rolling out to its peer-to-peer payments app. The app, owned by Block (the company formerly known as Square) will now allow users in the U.S. to send bitcoin, as well as traditional stocks, as gifts to other U.S. Cash App users. While services like Stockpile and Coinbase allow users to gift stocks and cryptocurrencies, respectively, Cash App notes this is the first time such features have been offered in a peer-to-peer payments app. The feature builds on prior functionality Cash App offered that allows users to send bitcoin to any $Cashtag on the app for free.

  • Nike buys virtual sneaker firm as metaverse buzz grows

    Why buy the latest pair of sneakers, when you can buy the latest pair of virtual ones instead?

  • UK slams Apple and Google's 'vice-like grip' on smartphones

    Apple and Google can control how online content is provided to users and 'tilt' the playing field towards their own services, the UK's watchdog said.

  • Apple and Google's mobile duopoly likely to face UK antitrust action

    The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog has given the clearest signal yet that interventions under an upcoming reform of the country's competition rules will target tech giants Apple and Google -- including their duopolistic command of the mobile market, via iOS and Android; their respective app stores; and the browsers and services bundled with mobile devices running their OSes. Publishing the first part of a wide-ranging mobile ecosystem market study -- which was announced this summer -- the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said today that it has "provisionally" found Apple and Google have been able to leverage their market power to create "largely self-contained ecosystems"; and that the degree of lock-in they wield is damaging competition by making it "extremely difficult for any other firm to enter and compete meaningfully with a new system".

  • Apple launches Android app to address AirTags tracker fears

    Apple releases an Android app to find its AirTag location trackers, in case they are misused.

  • Apple releases 'Tracker Detect' Android app to help users discover unknown nearby AirTags

    Apple has released a new Android app called "Tracker Detect" to help people who don't own Apple products to identity unexpected AirTags near them in an effort to boost privacy. "Tracker Detect looks for item trackers that are separated from their owner and that are compatible with Apple’s Find My network," the app description reads. At launch, the Tracker Detect app is compatible with supported Find My network supported item trackers, which include Apple's AirTag and the Chipolo ONE Spot. It also can't help users keep track of AirTags associated with an Apple account, so it can't be used to actually take advantage of AirTags' full capabilities.

  • Apple launches its Siri-only Apple Music Voice Plan with iOS 15.2

    Apple is now rolling out access to its new, lower-cost Apple Music Voice plan, first introduced this fall at the company's hardware event. The new service, designed largely for use with HomePod speakers or AirPods, limits consumers to accessing Apple Music using Siri commands. The new music subscription is a part of the broader iOS 15.2 update, which also brings other features like app privacy reports, Message safety warnings for children, a "Hide My Email" privacy feature and more. Initially, some people may have been confused as to why anyone would want a music subscription designed only to be used by way of voice commands.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • The Fed Meeting Could Be D-Day for Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

    Supreme Court won’t block N.Y. healthcare vaccine mandate, Apple is poised to become first $3 trillion company, MGM Resorts to sell Mirage hotel to Hard Rock, and other news to start your day.

  • Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign to Bullish Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil market flashed its biggest bearish signal in months on Tuesday, indicating oversupply could be on the horizon through the first quarter of 2022.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalBrent crude for February settlement flipped to trade at a discount to the M

  • ECB Forecasts Show Inflation Below 2% Goal After Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank’s new projections show inflation below the 2% target in both 2023 and 2024, according to officials familiar with the matter, giving President Christine Lagarde ammunition to argue against a swift increase in interest rates. While consumer-price growth for next year will be stronger than the 1.7% predicted in September and above the goal, it will then slow over