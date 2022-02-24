U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,288.70
    +63.20 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,223.83
    +92.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,473.58
    +436.10 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.00
    +51.91 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.19
    +1.09 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.50
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.31 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1196
    -0.0113 (-1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3374
    -0.0170 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5200
    +0.5400 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,355.50
    +819.59 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.99
    +77.86 (+9.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

GENERAL DATATECH (GDT) NAMED AN ELITE 150 MANAGED IT SERVICE PROVIDER ON CRN'S MSP 500 LIST

·3 min read

Recognized for the Fourth Time as a Top MSP in North America

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Datatech (GDT) announced today that that it has again been listed on the CRN® 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category for the fourth consecutive year. CRN's highly regarded annual MSP 500 list identifies the most forward-thinking and innovative North American MSPs that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. The MSP Elite 150 list recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services. Companies are recognized for working tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.

GDT (PRNewsfoto/GDT)
GDT (PRNewsfoto/GDT)

General Datatech (GDT) is listed on the CRN® 2021 MSP 500 list in the Elite 150 category for the 4th consecutive year.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

For the fourth year in a row, GDT was named to MSP Elite 150 list, which identifies organizations with an extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities, weighted toward midmarket and enterprise customers.

"GDT enhances the business objectives of our customers through next-generation Network Operations Centers (NOC), IT as a Service (ITaaS) enterprise security solutions, and world-class service delivery," said Tom Ducatelli, CEO of GDT. "Being named as a member of the Elite 150 MSP again demonstrates both the expertise of our team and our commitment to providing operational excellence, efficiency and cost-effectiveness that improves business outcomes while reducing operational risks and fixed operating costs for our customers."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at CRN.com/msp500.

About GDT
Headquartered in Dallas, TX, GDT is a leading multi-vendor IT solutions provider (ITSP) with a services-driven approach, serving blue chip commercial, enterprises and government agencies across the globe. Founded in 1996, with over $1 billion in annual revenue, the Company offers its customers comprehensive solutions, including professional services, managed services, technical staffing, and the design, architecture, and resale of OEM hardware, software, and maintenance. GDT specializations include enterprise Networking, Security, Data Center, and Hybrid Cloud solutions. For more information, visit GDT.com.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-datatech-gdt-named-an-elite-150-managed-it-service-provider-on-crns-msp-500-list-301490192.html

SOURCE GDT

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto 'will be a multi-chain world': Ava Labs president

    Cryptocurrencies have come a long way from the early days of bitcoin adoption.

  • Amazon's War Against Fake Reviews Heats Up As It Targets Specific Brokers

    Amazon says in 2020 that it stopped more than 200 million fake reviews from ever being posted on the site, but millions more are making it through.

  • Cyber threats pose risk for NC businesses as Ukraine crisis intensifies

    “I think it’s important for businesses to realize that this battle in Ukraine will not be limited in scope to those geographic borders,” North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said.

  • Cryptocurrency for Beginners: 2 Top Cryptos to Buy and Hold Forever

    Cryptocurrency has become increasingly trendy over the past decade, especially with younger investors. There are now more than 17,700 different cryptocurrencies, and governments around the world are still grappling with regulatory concerns. For that reason, there are few rules you should commit to following before buying any cryptocurrency.

  • Meta's Zuckerberg unveils AI projects aimed at building metaverse future

    (Reuters) -Facebook-owner Meta is working on artificial intelligence research to generate worlds through speech, improve how people chat to voice assistants and translate between languages, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday, as he sketched out key steps to building the metaverse. Zuckerberg is betting that the metaverse, a futuristic idea of virtual environments where users can work, socialize and play, will be the successor to the mobile internet. Zuckerberg said Meta was working on a new class of generative AI models that will allow people to describe a world and generate aspects of it.

  • Bitcoin, Ether and Doge Decline Heavily, Are Bears Done Yet

    Bitcoin price dived below $37,000 and $35,000, ether tested the $2,300 support, and DOGE broke an important support.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks Rally on Fears of Increase in Cyberattacks

    Cybersecurity stocks rallied Thursday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine turned attention toward the risk of online attacks. Experts in cybersecurity have warned that companies [should prepare for the possibility](https://www.wsj.com/articles/companies-must-prepare-for-more-russian-cyber-activity-experts-warn-11645574438) of cyber retaliation to U.S. sanctions on Russian financial institutions, sovereign debt and elite individuals. Shares of Fortinet Inc. were up 7.4% in recent trading, making t

  • Microsoft Wants to Secure All Your Clouds, Including Amazon and Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is expanding its product for finding and monitoring security weak spots in cloud-computing to include rival Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud Platform.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineM

  • Cybersecurity Stocks Set to Surge After Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    Analysts and experts are anticipating a surge of cybersecurity attacks in the wake of Russia invading Ukraine, which some analysts see as sector investors should focus on. See: Stock Market Reacts to...

  • Ukraine pelted with cyberattacks ahead of Russian assault

    The sites for Ukraine’s defense, foreign affairs and interior ministries, among others, were knocked offline Feb. 23, as Russian forces moved in and explosions were reported around the country — including near the capital, Kyiv.

  • NFT Marketplace Mintable Recovers Stolen OpenSea NFTs

    NFT marketplace Mintable sets a new standard by locating and reuniting stolen OpenSea NFTs with their owners.

  • AT&T's 3G network is shutting down. Here's what it means for you

    ATT&T's 3G network is shutting down Tuesday, and News 8 On Your Side has what you need to know.

  • NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (February 25, 2022)

    Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

  • Nextdoor says communities' self-moderation works

    Nextdoor, the neighborhood-based social network, wants to remind the world that it operates very differently from its giant competitors, as the Wednesday release of its first-ever transparency report underscores. Why it matters: The report emphasizing Nextdoor's community moderation approach comes as the U.S. and other countries weigh efforts to tighten regulation of the industry. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Nextdoor is highlighting

  • Aventus Taps Scytale Ventures to Boost Polkadot Parachain Plans

    Aventus wants to bring business-friendly blockchain applications to the Polkadot network.

  • StarkWare Launches Layer 2 Product StarkNet on Ethereum

    StarkNet uses rollups to squash Ethereum’s crushing gas fees

  • Terra bullish trend continues; rest of crypto top 10 in red

    Terra LUNA is continuing its bullish trend from where it left off on Wednesday, up almost 7% to trade at $59.39 on Thursday morning, Asia time. Fast facts See related article: Is Terra — whose LUNA coin is now at another all-time high — really where the smart money is? The currency has been as […]

  • Waymo can keep some robotaxi test results secret, California court rules

    The ruling may set a precedent about how much the public gets to know about testing of robotaxi services like the one that Waymo is working on.

  • Analyst Report: Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

    Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide.

  • BSN to integrate CasperLabs’ chain to support NFT issuance in China

    CasperLabs, a smart contracts protocol, is set to power part of China’s state-backed non-fungible token (NFT) network, to support the legal issuance of NFTs in mainland China. See related article: BSN to integrate Neo’s chain to bolster NFT issuance in China Fast facts The Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) will add Casper Network-powered Fuzhou Chain to […]