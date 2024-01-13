General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase General Dynamics' shares before the 18th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.32 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$5.28 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, General Dynamics has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $254.81. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. General Dynamics paid out a comfortable 43% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 46% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that General Dynamics's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see General Dynamics earnings per share are up 4.5% per annum over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, General Dynamics has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Has General Dynamics got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and General Dynamics is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and General Dynamics is halfway there. There's a lot to like about General Dynamics, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

