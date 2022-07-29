U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,105.44
    +33.01 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,671.24
    +141.61 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,275.16
    +112.56 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.20
    -0.83 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.63
    +4.21 (+4.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.20
    +11.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    +0.30 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6490
    -0.0320 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3890
    -0.9310 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,009.67
    +355.41 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    553.04
    +0.64 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.05
    +81.80 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

General Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded $698 million Contract Modification for Overhaul of USS Hartford

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GD
    Watchlist

GROTON, Conn., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today it was awarded a modification of the previously awarded U.S. Navy contract for the repair, maintenance and modernization of the submarine USS Hartford (SSN 768).

General Dynamics Electric Boat was awarded a modification of the previously awarded U.S. Navy contract for the repair, maintenance and modernization of the submarine USS Hartford (SSN 768). (U.S. Navy photo)
General Dynamics Electric Boat was awarded a modification of the previously awarded U.S. Navy contract for the repair, maintenance and modernization of the submarine USS Hartford (SSN 768). (U.S. Navy photo)

The contract modification has a value of $697.9 million. Work will be performed at the company's shipyard in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by October 2026.

USS Hartford is a Los Angeles-class submarine built by General Dynamics Electric Boat and commissioned in 1994.

"This engineered overhaul of the USS Hartford will enhance its warfighting capability and extend the ship's service life, returning a valuable asset to the U.S. Navy submarine fleet," said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat.

General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Headquartered in Groton, Connecticut, the company employs approximately 18,000 people. More information about General Dynamics Electric Boat is available at gdeb.com.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)
General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-electric-boat-awarded-698-million-contract-modification-for-overhaul-of-uss-hartford-301596194.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Electric Boat

Recommended Stories

  • GE stock's bull-market bounce takes it toward the longest win streak in more than 50 years

    Shares of General Electric Co. kept climbing Friday, rising 0.7% in midday trading toward an 11th-straight gain. The stock has run up 20.6% during its win streak, which started after the stock closed at a 20-month low of $61.09 on July 14. Many on Wall Street define a bull market as gain of at least 20% off a bear-market low. Helping fuel the recent rally, the industrial conglomerate, which is planning to separate into three independent companies, reported on July 26 a big earnings beat and surp

  • A O Smith Clocks 12% Top-Line Growth In Q2; Cuts FY22 Sales Guidance

    A O Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12% year-over-year to $966 million, beating the consensus of $962.26 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.82 (+14% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $0.81. Gross margin contracted 276 bps to 34.6%. A O Smith generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $54.4 million, compared to $196 million a year ago. Free cash flow of $23.7 million. AOS repurchased 2.9 million shares for $190.4 million in the first six months of 2022. Th

  • DXC Technology (DXC) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

    DXC Technology's (DXC) first-quarter fiscal 2023 performance is likely to have been negatively impacted by the business operation closure in Russia, the strong U.S. dollar and divestitures.

  • Pfizer Tumbles On Lackluster Outlook Despite A Covid-Driven Quarterly Beat

    Pfizer stock tumbled Thursday after delivering a second-quarter beat almost entirely on the back of its Covid vaccine and antiviral pill.

  • Analysts Estimate Restaurant Brands (QSR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Restaurant Brands (QSR) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Gucci's sales growth eases in Q2 as China lockdowns weigh

    PARIS (Reuters) -Sales at French luxury group Kering's top brand Gucci rose by just 4% in the second quarter, the group said on Wednesday, as a new round of lockdowns weighed on revenues in the key Chinese market. Overall sales for Kering, which is also home to fast-growing labels Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, came in at 4.97 billion euros ($5.03 billion), up 12% on a comparable basis. Gucci's 4% growth in the three months to June compared with a 19% rise over the same period for sales at LVMH's fashion and leather goods division, led by the Louis Vuitton and Dior brands.

  • Labcorp to spin off its clinical-development business

    Shares of Labcorp gained 4.2% in premarket trading on Thursday after beating earnings expectations for the second quarter and announcing plans to spin off its clinical-development business, which provides contract-research organization services, next year. The company reported earnings of $358.6 million, or $3.87 per share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $467.4 million, or $4.76 per share, in the same three months of last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.96, against a Fact

  • Ether Dominates Futures Trading as Shorts See $200M in Liquidations

    Crypto markets jumped after the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike rates by 0.75% in a move that caught short traders offside.

  • Loans to Wealth Management Clients Lift Raymond James’ Earnings

    The company is aiming to grow its lending business, having closed its acquisition of TriState Capital Holdings, a bank and asset manager.

  • Key Takeaways From Fed Decision to Raise Rates 75 Basis Points

    Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and statement on Wednesday: The Fed unanimously raises its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to a range of 2.25%-2.5%, in line with expectations, and anticipates the further increases in the target rate “will be appropriate.” In its statement, FOMC acknowledges that “spending and production have softened,” yet also affirms that “job gains have been robust in recent months.” Russia's war in Ukraine is adding “upward pressure

  • Mark Hoppe, Fifth Third' president of Chicago market, to retire; replacement named

    After more than four decades in banking, the president of one of Fifth Third Bank’s largest markets is retiring, with another banking veteran named to take that role.

  • Costco (COST) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

    Costco (COST) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

  • Excess Cash Piles Up in China Havens Instead of Flowing Into Real Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top leadership is committing to ample liquidity as the nation contends with a slowdown. So far, a lot of that cash is sitting in the financial system instead of being transmitted to the real economy.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Ju

  • Abu Dhabi Developer Buys Towers Worth $1.2 Billion From Mubadala

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Aldar Properties PJSC is buying four comme

  • This Market's Trend: One Step Down, Another Step Up

    If you don't like 'V' bottoms, then you're in luck. Let's check the pattern, and sentiment.

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is Possible

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month and Chair Jerome Powell said a similar move was possible again, rejecting speculation that the US economy is in recession.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Repub

  • Ford CFO says 'reshaping the company' will require job cuts

    Ford is remaking its business, a process it acknowledges could result in job cuts. Ford execs say it won't be the "indiscriminate" layoffs of years past.

  • Frontier Airlines CEO: JetBlue buying Spirit could lead to 40% ticket price inflation

    Frontier Airlines CEO comes out swinging at Spirit and JetBlue after his deal was scuttled.

  • Low-wage employees report high levels of financial stress—and it’s impacting their productivity at work

    More than one in five employees in low-wage jobs report that their high levels of financial stress negatively affects their productivity and job performance.

  • UPDATE 5-Amazon sees resilient consumer demand as shares jump 13%

    Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it expects a jump in third-quarter revenue, as the retailer collects bigger fees from Prime loyalty subscriptions and as consumer demand remained high in spite of rising inflation. Amazon, like much of the retail industry, is facing a reckoning. That has not stopped Amazon.