General Dynamics Insiders Sell US$12m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Over the past year, many General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

General Dynamics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairperson & CEO, Phebe Novakovic, sold US$7.6m worth of shares at a price of US$228 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$258). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 3.9% of Phebe Novakovic's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of General Dynamics shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. General Dynamics insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$414m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The General Dynamics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded General Dynamics shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the General Dynamics insiders selling. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for General Dynamics.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

