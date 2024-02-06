On February 2, 2024, Senior Vice President Michael Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric Co (NYSE:GE), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the stock priced at $135.55 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,844,235.55.

General Electric Co is a global digital industrial company. The company's products and services range from aircraft engines, power generation, and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing, and industrial products. Its segments include Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital.

Over the past year, Michael Holston has sold a total of 199,507 shares of General Electric Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and six insider sells for the company.

General Electric Co Senior Vice President Michael Holston Sells 13,601 Shares

On the valuation front, General Electric Co's shares were trading at $135.55 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $149.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.45, which is lower than the industry median of 19.745 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.57, indicating that General Electric Co is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $86.44. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

General Electric Co Senior Vice President Michael Holston Sells 13,601 Shares

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at General Electric Co may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the significance of this transaction within the broader context of the company's current valuation and stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

