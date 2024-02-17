General Electric Co Senior Vice President Michael Holston Sells 22,055 Shares

On February 14, 2024, Michael Holston, Senior Vice President of General Electric Co (NYSE:GE), sold 22,055 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 221,562 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

General Electric Co is a global digital industrial company. The company's products and services range from aircraft engines, power generation, and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing, and industrial products. Its segments include Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital.

The insider transaction history for General Electric Co shows a pattern of insider sales, with 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of General Electric Co were trading at $144.87 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $162.336 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.82, which is below the industry median of 20.7 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $144.87 and a GuruFocus Value of $84.49, General Electric Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.71, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

