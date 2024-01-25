General Electric Company Just Recorded A 9.1% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) defied analyst predictions to release its yearly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$68b arriving 4.3% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$8.36, 9.1% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on General Electric after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for General Electric from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$73.5b in 2024. If met, it would imply a meaningful 8.1% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 37% to US$5.11 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$71.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.75 in 2024. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$144, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic General Electric analyst has a price target of US$165 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$120. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await General Electric shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that General Electric's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 8.1% growth to the end of 2024 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 6.1% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.5% per year. So it looks like General Electric is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards General Electric following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

