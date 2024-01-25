General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 23, 2024

Steve Winoker: Thanks, Liz. Welcome to GE's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm joined by Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, and CFO, Rahul Ghai. We are also pleased to have GE Vernova CEO, Scott Strazik here to share additional insights of our performance and business guidance. Many of the statements we're making are forward-looking and based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. As described in our SEC filings and on our website, those elements may change as the world changes. Over to Larry?

Larry Culp: Steve, thank you and good morning, everyone. GE made tremendous progress in 2023 with excellent operating results, the successful spin of GE Healthcare, and the ongoing lean transformation of our company. 2024 will be a momentous year, as we launched GE Aerospace and GE Vernova in early April. Looking at our results, we more than tripled our earnings and generated almost 70% more free cash flow in 2023. The GE Aerospace drove double digit revenue, profit and cash growth with continued strength in commercial engines and services. Deep and over delivered meaningfully better results as Renewable Energy and Power together generated positive profit and free cash flow. In the year ahead, we expect both GE Aerospace and GE Vernova to continue on their respective upward trajectories.

Let me spend a moment on each. GE Aerospace is an exceptional franchise, with our fleet of 44,000 commercial engines and 26,000 rotorcraft and combat engines plus extensive aftermarket services representing 70% of revenue. We live our purpose each day to invent the future of flight, lift people up and bring them home safely. It's a responsibility we take very seriously. And our teams are focused on safety, quality, delivery and cost in that order, in everything we do to support our customers in the industry. Strategically, today we're executing to meet customer needs for engines and services. Despite the challenge supply chain environment in the quarter, total engine deliveries were up 11% sequentially, including defense up over 60%. We delivered 1,570 LEAP engines representing 38% growth yet with more to do going forward.

As part of our lean transformation, we're developing connected flow using model lines to improve deliveries. By focusing on key constraints we reduce lead times, for example, over 40% on our ceramic matrix composite components. And in services we've improved lead shot visit turnaround times by double digits. Lean is not only helping us with delivery but more importantly, when it comes to safety and quality. A team in Rutland, Vermont used lean problem solving fundamentals to address recurring defects in our GEnx low pressure turbine blades. It's improved first time yield by more than 50%. Lean actions like these within our plants and in partnership with suppliers are driving improvements across GE Aerospace. For tomorrow, we're building our $150 billion plus backlog.

At the Dubai Airshow, GE Aerospace along with our partners received over 450 engine commitments and several service agreements across both wide bodies and narrow bodies. This included in Emirates order for 202 GE9X engines and spares and a long-term services agreement to Power its upcoming Boeing 777X fleet. And we're keeping our customers fleets flying with durability and maintenance enhancements such as our LEAP-1A fuel module cooling system, it's on its way to fleet introduction. And for the future we're investing in R&D and developing next generation technologies. Recently NASA selected GE Aerospace for Phase 2 of the hybrid thermally efficient core program, which will significantly enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, improvements will leverage in our RISE program and the National Defense Authorized funding for the Adaptive Engine Transition Program and the next generation advanced propulsion program, which will help providing -- provide cutting edge future military capabilities.

All said GE Aerospace is accelerating our progress with lean and deriving value long term, all-in service of our customers who carry the 3 billion people traveling with our engines, underwing each year. Over to GE Vernova. Our ambition is to electrify and decarbonize the world. With our technologies, helping to generate approximately 30% of the world's electricity and where services represent 65% of our backlog. Our incumbency and scale position us to lead. We've made a lot of progress at Vernova. I'll give you the high level framing and Scott's here today with additional color. Power delivered strong growth, profit and free cash. Grid was profitable for the full year and Onshore delivered another quarter of profitability. Offshore remain challenging, but I really liked the way we're using lean along with better commercial selectivity and underwriting to improve our outlook.

GE Renewable will stand on its own soon. I'm proud of the team's work to strengthen these businesses. And on a more personal note, I met Scott during my very first GE, Scott site visit. I have seen his leadership and action as he's led the team and executing the impressive turnaround at Gas Power. And now the strong momentum building with our Onshore and Grid businesses. Importantly, Scott is an ardent student of lean, and I'm highly confident that he is the right person to lead GE Vernova into the future. Turning to slide 3 with our stronger, more valuable businesses delivering now, GE Aerospace and GE Vernova are ready to go. We've assembled two extraordinary boards, bringing together domain expertise, diverse perspectives and leadership experience to help GE Aerospace and GE Vernova rise to their sharper, more focused missions.

We've also further simplified and strengthened our balance sheet, fully exiting our AerCap equity stake. Looking ahead, GE Vernova plans to publicly file its Form 10 next month, then GE Vernova and GE Aerospace will host Investor Days on March 6 and 7 respectively in New York City. Both teams are excited to share how we'll create greater value for our customers and shareholders alike. We hope to see many of you there. Now over to Rahul.

Rahul Ghai: Thank you, Larry. And good morning, everyone. Turning to slide 4, we will speak to results on an organic basis. We close out the year with another solid quarter. Orders were up across all segments driven by services up 24%, revenue increased 13% with all segments up double digits. Adjusted operating profit was up 20%, supporting margin expansion of 50 basis points driven by volume and price net of inflation. This was partially offset by negative mix from higher equipment and investments in growth. Adjusted EPS was $1.03, up 56%. Free cash flow was $3 billion from stronger earnings and positive working capital largely driven by progress collections, including recent sizable orders. This was partially offset by payables including the actions we have taken to support our suppliers.

For the full year, revenue increased 17%. Aerospace and Renewables led the way benefiting from robust demand, better execution and pricing. Services was up 15% and equipment up 19%. Profit, EPs and cash all finished above the high end of our guidance. Adjusted operating profit increased $2.5 billion to $5.7 billion. Adjusted margin expanded by over 300 basis points driven by aerospace growth, sizeable renewables improvement and price across the three businesses, partially offset by inflation on long lead items and investments in growth. Adjusted EPS increased more than $2 supported by strong profit growth and lower interest from debt reduction. Free cash flow was up over $2 billion to $5.2 billion driven by significantly better earnings. In 2023, working capital was a $1.6 billion source of cash from progress collections, partially offset by inventory build, given robust growth and continued supply chain challenges.

A moment in corporate. We ended the year with just over $1 billion of cash use and adjusted costs of roughly $460 million. This improved year-over-year due to lower functional expenses and higher interest income. Overall, it represents significant progress since 2021 when costs were $1.2 billion. We are pleased to see digital turn profitable as the team prepares to formally join GE Vernova. Our industry leading software helps utilities, Grid operators and others address the growing complexity of energy transition. And GE Aerospace and GE Vernova are ready to go. The teams are fully staffed and corporate headcount, which was close to 5,000, just a few years ago, stands at less than 200 people who will be with us into second quarter to execute the final spin.

This temporary cost in the first half of 2024 is embedded in GE Aerospace’s full year guidance. Stepping back, we are pleased with our performance in 2023. In 2024, on a standalone basis, we expect GE Aerospace and GE Vernova to grow revenue, profit and cash. We will share more on business guidance shortly. Now turning to GE Aerospace, this quarter, demand remained robust with GE and CFM departures growing high teens year-over-year, orders were up 10% with solid services and commercial engine orders. Revenue was up 12% driven by commercial, up 15%. Profit was up 8% benefiting from increased services volume and pricing net of inflation. This was partially offset by unfavorable equipment mix from the expected higher installed and lower spare engine deliveries and higher investments.

Reported margins are roughly flat year-over-year and down 70 basis points organically as unfavorable mix and investments offset higher volume and price net of inflation. In Commercial, services revenue was up 23% from higher volume, pricing and heavier work scopes. External spare parts increased with higher LEAP volume and internal shop visits were up slightly. Lean is enabling us to create new capacity to meet higher demand and decrease turnaround time and cost. For example, our MRO team in Prestwick, Scotland, use Lean to remove 76 hours of waste from the engine disassembly process, which will help them to go from servicing 3.5 engines a week to 5 engines a week. Revenue grew 1% with LEAP deliveries up 22% as expected, our mix continued to shift towards install engines.

In Defense, book-to-bill was 1x underscoring solid demand and the quality of our franchises. Revenue was down 1% driven by lower services. While equipment grew double digits from higher combat engine deliveries. For the year, revenue was up 22%. Commercial services increased 30% with external spare parts up significantly. And internal shop visits up 10%. Commercial engines grew 21% with total engine deliveries up 25% and spare engine ratio consistent with 2022. Defense grew 7% with book-to-bill of approximately 1.2x for the second consecutive year, and orders were up 9%/ Profit was $6.1 billion increasing over $1 billion or 25% from services growth and pricing net of inflation. This was more than offset negative makes from higher LEAP volume and investments.

Margins of 19.2% expanded 90 basis points on a reported basis and 50 basis points on an organic basis. Free cash flow of $5.7 billion increased approximately $800 million with improving earnings and working capital more than offsetting AD&A pressure. Now I'll hand it to Scott who will cover GE Vernova.

Scott Strazik: Thanks, Rahul. It's a pleasure to join you, Larry and Steve on the last GE earnings call before we launched GE Vernova, a purpose built company that's enabling electrification, and decarbonization. We built a strong, experienced leadership team. And we're excited to welcome Jessica Uhl to our leadership team as President overseeing technology, innovation and growth. I'm encouraged by what our team accomplished in 2023 as we deliver meaningfully better results now. Our Renewable Energy and Power businesses combined drove double digit revenue growth, we're slightly profitable, improving profit over $1 billion and generated $600 million of cash this year. At Renewable Energy, our operational turnaround produced sizeable improvement.

In the fourth quarter, orders were just over $5 billion, including the cancellation of a large Offshore order that was originally booked in 2Q ‘23. Excluding this cancellation, orders grew over 20% led by stronger Onshore equipment, and repower. We also secured a record 2.4 gigawatt order to support Pattern Energy's SunZia project expected to be the largest wind project in US history. Revenue increased double digits. Grid grew double digits for the fifth consecutive quarter, Offshore more than doubled as we deliver our existing backlog and Onshore grew driven by North America equipment volume. Profit improved over $100 million is Onshore and Grid more than offset pressure at Offshore. Looking at the year, orders were $23 billion, up over 50% with revenue, up 17%.

Profit improved roughly $1 billion driven by price, quality and productivity and Onshore and Grid plus the absence of last year's largely Onshore related charges. Free cash flow was negative $1.5 billion, which improved by over $0.5 billion from better earnings and higher down payments. Looking closer at the businesses. At Grid, price and higher volume enabled full year profitability following three consecutive quarters of profit, while our backlog more than doubled to over $12 billion, with average margins in backlog increasing approximately five points. Lean is core here. Take our Pennsylvania facility that makes transmission circuit breakers. We increased flow and doubled production capacity helping reduce product lead times by about 35%.

This will speed up delivery to customers at a time when demand is rising. Onshore has been profitable for two consecutive quarters. North America equipment orders increased more than 70%. We've grown our global Onshore equipment backlog roughly 40% to nearly $9 billion and approximately 70% of the backlog is North America. Importantly, margins in our total Onshore equipment backlog expanded over 10 points due to continued selectivity and pricing. We're delivering reliable, high performing fleets with roughly 60% of our proactive enhancement in the field completed with more to come. We streamlined our product lineup focusing on higher quality workhorse products, roughly 70% of 2023 volume. And we're still increasing productivity and lowering fixed costs significantly.

Offshore wind was challenging, with losses of roughly $1.1 billion in ‘23. We're executing the existing backlog, improving productivity with lean. We're starting 2024 with our equipment backlog down to roughly $4 billion, which we expect to largely complete over the next two years. Longer term, Offshore wind should play a key role in the energy transition. The industry is beginning to reset and while it does, will be highly selective on adding to the backlog. Turning the Power. We delivered another strong year led by Gas Power. Looking at the quarter, orders increased 4% with gas services growing double digits. Equipment orders declined largely as we exit steam new build, partially offset by higher Aeroderivatives. Revenue was up 12% driven by gas, equipment revenue grew driven by Aeroderivatives and heavy-duty gas turbine.

Services were strong with higher contractual outages and upgrades. Profit was over $750 million with low double digit margins driven by services strength. As expected, margins contracted given higher equipment volume. In an individual quarter, additional units may weigh on margins. But this drives long term growth in higher margin services. And we're always focused on price and productivity to offset inflation. For the year, revenue grew 7%. We delivered 58 heavy-duty gas turbines with 14 HA’s, services were strong, up mid-single digits led by gas. Profit of roughly $1.4 billion grew by 10%. Importantly, gas achieve double digit margins this year. Here, lean is enabling higher productivity and growth. For example, our gas repairs team in Mexico created standard work to reduce cycle time and cost decreasing lead time by 75% and operating hours per unit by 44%.

This is helping us deliver faster for our customers. Free cash flow was over $2 billion, up roughly $200 million. Power continues to be a strong, reliable source of cash generation. We're pleased with Power’s performance, strong, growing business, where higher margin services comprise around 80% of the backlog. Now, I'll turn it back to Rahul to discuss guidance.

Rahul Ghai: Thanks Scott. With the spin just around the corner. First quarter will be the last time our reporting combined GE results, including GE Aerospace and GE Vernova. For this first quarter, we expect high single digit revenue growth driven by GE Aerospace. Adjusted EPS of $0.60 to $0.65, more than doubling year-over-year, driven by profit improvement and the absence of preferred stock dividend and free cash flow growth in line with net income growth. Our 2024 annual guidance reflects each business operating independently for the full year, incorporating standalone and other impacts that each will incur separately. I'll now hand it over to Scott and Larry to share the overall GE Vernova and GE Aerospace guides. And we will provide further details for both businesses in March. Scott, back to you.

Scott Strazik: Thanks Rahul. GE Vernova is building momentum expecting substantial profit and free cash flow growth in 2024. We see solid organic growth with revenue between $34 billion to $35 billion, up low to mid-single digits from 2023 and adjusted EBITDA margin at the higher end of the mid-single digits range, up from low single digit EBITDA margin in ‘23. Supporting this outlook is continued price, productivity and benefits from restructuring efforts. A few highlights. We expect Gas Power to remain strong with continued services growth and low double digit margins. Onshore will continue to improve significantly achieving high single digit margins on roughly flat revenue from better mix, price and cost out. Offshore will continue to execute our current backlog with slight year-over-year improvement.

Finally, Grid will expand to mid-single digit margins, primarily from higher volume and price. Our guidance assumes roughly $200 million of standalone and $100 million of other ongoing carveout costs. When converting from this year's expected operating profit margin for Power and renewables combined to adjusted EBITDA margin for GE Vernova including these costs plus D&A, the difference is roughly $0.5 billion or 1.5 points. On free cash flow. We expect $700 million to $1.1 billion from higher EBITDA and better working capital on a standalone basis, which includes absorbing our portion of the GE Pension. Given the multi decade secular talents and stronger financial trajectory ahead, we are excited to launch GE Vernova and partner with our customers to lead the energy transition forward.

With that back to Larry.

Larry Culp: At GE Aerospace, we're also excited about 2024. We expect another year of solid revenue growth, at least low double digits, including mid to high teens growth in commercial, which includes high teens growth in engines and mid-teens growth in services. Mid to high single digit growth for defense and systems, including our propulsion and additive technologies business. On our current reporting bases, the guidance implies $6.6 billion to $7.1 billion of operating profit, improving double digits at the midpoint of the range. On a standalone basis, including roughly $600 million of corporate and other standalone cost. This comes to approximately $6 billion to $6.5 billion of profit and applies flat margins year-over-year given the growth in LEAP , initial 9X shipments for the 777X platform and other growth investments.

For free cash flow, we expect to generate over $5 billion, which remains well above 100% conversion, including standalone impacts. Our teams are looking forward to sharing additional insights in detail with you at our March Investor Day. In closing, 2023 was an excellent year. GE Aerospace drove double digit growth and GE Vernova delivered substantially better results. Both are on track for continued growth in 2024. While our sights are on the future, we're proud of what we've accomplished with over $100 billion in debt reduction behind us and $7 billion returned to shareholders in 2023, we remain fully focused day in and day out on using lean to improve how we serve our customers and deliver value for shareholders. Underpinning all of this is the GE team.

My sincere thanks to all of you for the important work you did in 2023. I've never been more confident in the path ahead. We've created industry leaders that will carry GE’s commitment to innovation and continuous improvement while grounded in vital missions. At GE Aerospace, inventing the future of flight and at GE Vernova, electrifying and decarbonizing the world. We're ready to go. Steve, over to you.

Steve Winoker: Thanks, Larry. Before we open the line, Liz, I'd ask everyone in the queue to consider your fellow analysts and ask one question, so we can get to as many people as possible in the next 20 to 25 minutes, please open the line.

