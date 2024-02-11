General Electric Company's (NYSE:GE) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) stock is up by a considerable 21% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on General Electric's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for General Electric is:

32% = US$9.0b ÷ US$29b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.32 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of General Electric's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

To begin with, General Electric has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 31% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Given the circumstances, the significant 55% net income growth seen by General Electric over the last five years is not surprising.

As a next step, we compared General Electric's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 47% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is GE worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GE is currently mispriced by the market.

Is General Electric Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

General Electric has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 3.3%, meaning that it has the remaining 97% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, General Electric is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 4.4% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 22%) over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that General Electric's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

