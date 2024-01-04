Is General Electric Company's (NYSE:GE) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on General Electric's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for General Electric

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for General Electric is:

37% = US$11b ÷ US$30b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.37 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

General Electric's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

First thing first, we like that General Electric has an impressive ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 31% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. As a result, General Electric's remarkable 62% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

As a next step, we compared General Electric's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 59% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is GE fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is General Electric Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

General Electric's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 3.4%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 97% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, General Electric is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 4.7% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 19% over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that General Electric's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

