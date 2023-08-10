General Electric Stock Could Continue Higher

General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) has been steadily climbing on the charts this year, up 73.6% year-to-date. The stock recently hit a July 25 five-year high of $117.96, though it's pulled back slightly since then. Support at its 40-day moving average has guided the stock higher since the start of the year, and GE is now within one standard deviation of this trendline once again.

According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, GE has run into this trendline three times in the past three years, after which the stock was higher two of the times, averaging a 3.5% gain.

GE Aug10

That said, speculating on GE's next move with options could be a prudent play. The stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 23% stands higher than just 13% of all other readings in its annual range, implying that options players are pricing in relatively low volatility expectations at the moment.