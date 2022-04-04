U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the general freight trucking market include Xiamen C&D, United Parcel Service Inc. , C. H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics Inc. , J. B. Hunt Transport Services, YRC Worldwide Inc.

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250355/?utm_source=GNW
, Deutsche Post AG, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, and Landstar System Inc.

The global general freight trucking market is expected to grow from $773.46 billion in 2021 to $853.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The market is expected to grow to $1,212.59 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The general freight trucking market consists of sales of general freight trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide general freight trucking services.Establishments in the general freight trucking industry handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized, and transported in a container or van trailer.

They also provide network activities such as local pickup, local sorting, and terminal operations, line hauling, destination sorting and terminal operations, and local delivery.

The main types in the general freight trucking market are local general freight trucking, and long-distance general freight trucking. The local general freight trucking handles a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized, and transported in a container or van trailer. The market is also segmented by size into heavy trucks, medium trucks, and light trucks and by application into oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and others

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the general freight trucking market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the general freight trucking market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

With the entry of automated vehicles with high-tech safety measures, cameras, radar, and Lidar sensors guiding the way, companies can save money through less fuel and more frequent schedules.

The countries covered in the general freight trucking market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250355/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares gained after the automaker posted record first-quarter deliveries, bolstering investor confidence that the company can power through disruptions including the continued shutdown of its Shanghai factory.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage G