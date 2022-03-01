U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

General Liability Insurance Launches New and No-Cost Small Business Insurance Quotes Online Tool

·2 min read

Small Business Owners Can Get a Quote in Less Than 20 Seconds Using the New Quoting System

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / General Liability Insurance is pleased to announce the launch of a free and user-friendly tool that will give small business insurance quotes online in less than 20 seconds.

To check out the new tool and/or get a quick and no-cost small business insurance quote, please visit https://quote.generalliabilityinsure.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, General Liability Insurance realizes that while it is necessary for company owners to buy small business insurance, they may not have the time to call multiple companies asking for quotes.

This knowledge inspired the launch of the new online tool, which will help busy small business owners to request an insurance quote extremely quickly. Visitors to GeneralLiabilityInsure.com simply need to enter in their zip code to get a quote; or, if they prefer, they can call the company toll-free at 855-767-7828.

In addition to the handy online quote tool, the website also features helpful information about commercial general liability and business insurance, including what they are, what these policies cover and how much is needed to fully protect a small business.

"Commercial General Liability (CGL) insurance protects your business against the economic loss and expense associated with claims filed against your business for bodily injury, property damage, injury to reputation caused by slander and libel, and also the harm caused by false or misleading advertising," the spokesperson notes, adding that other types of commercial insurance policies that are available include workers compensation insurance, business owner's policy and cyber liability insurance.

In the case of workers compensation insurance, this type of policy is mandatory in most of the United States in companies that have employees. It will provide financial protection if an employee has a job-related accident or illness.

"After all is said and done, Small Business Insurance Quotes Online definitely has something to offer your growing business. Our coverage is comprehensive to ensure that basically everything that could go wrong is sufficiently guarded against," the spokesperson noted.

About General Liability Insurance

Forward thinking, and not satisfied with the "traditional" commercial insurance buying experience, the founders of General Liability Insurance decided to build a better platform for business owners to purchase the commercial insurance they need - as quick and painless as possible. For more information, please visit https://generalliabilityinsure.com/.

Media Contact

Ethan Andrew
info@ekinsurance.com
212 235-2003
99 Wall St
New York, NY 10005

SOURCE: General Liability Insurance



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690843/General-Liability-Insurance-Launches-New-and-No-Cost-Small-Business-Insurance-Quotes-Online-Tool

