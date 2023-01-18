New General Manager appointed in Barbora

MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB

From Wednesday, 18th of January, Asta Juodeškaitė is appointed as General Manager (CEO) of RADAS, UAB and UAB “Barbora”. She shall replace Andrius Mikalauskas in these positions.



Asta Juodeškaitė has been engaged in Vilniaus prekyba company group since 2020, when she started her career in MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB as Head of HR. Until now, Asta Juodeškaitė served as board member of RADAS and was the Head of HR at RADAS and its subsidiary Barbora.

The Management Board of RADAS, UAB shall further consist of Agnė Voverė (chair), Asta Juodeškaitė, Agota Talutė and Viktoras Juozapaitis.

Andrius Mikalauskas, who was engaged in Vilniaus prekyba group companies since 2017, and for the last years was leading e-commerce, is leaving the group.

Additional information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ operates the MAXIMA (in the Baltics), STOKROTKA (in Poland), T-MARKET (in Bulgaria) retail stores and BARBORA, an online grocery store operating in the Baltics and Poland.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ is part of the Vilniaus prekyba group of companies. Vilniaus prekyba, through other subsidiaries, manages investments in retail and pharmacy chains and real estate development and rental companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

More information:

Greta Koraliovienė

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, Head of Legal Services

greta.koralioviene@maximagrupe.eu







