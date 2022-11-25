New General Manager appointed in MAXIMA GRUPĖ

MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB

On Tuesday, 29 of November, the newly appointed General Manager (CEO) of MAXIMA GRUPĖ Agnė Voverė starts her duties.

Agnė Voverė, who was appointed as Chair of the Management Board and General Manager (CEO) of MAXIMA GRUPĖ has been engaged in VP group of companies since 2004, where she started her career as a commerce manager at MAXIMA LT. A. Voverė has been holding managerial positions in VP group companies for thirteen years already. On March, 2022, she was appointed to lead ERMI GROUP and Ermitažas, and until then, she was serving as CEO of „Maxima International Sourcing“ for two years.

The Management Board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ shall further consist of Agnė Voverė (chair), Tomas Rupšys, Arūnas Zimnickas, Karolina Zygmantaitė, Edvinas Volkas and Petar Pavlov.

Mantas Kuncaitis, who was engaged in VP group companies since 2018, and for the last two years was leading MAXIMA GRUPĖ, is leaving the group. M. Kuncaitis states, that he will make decisions on his future career after the break: „The last four years have been particularly intense, full of challenges and opportunities. At the moment, I want to take a short break, and then I will decide on my future focus in the group or outside of it“.

Additional information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ operates the MAXIMA (in the Baltics), STOKROTKA (in Poland), T-MARKET (in Bulgaria) retail stores and BARBORA, an online grocery store operating in the Baltics and Poland.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ is part of the Vilniaus prekyba group of companies. Vilniaus prekyba, through other subsidiaries, manages investments in retail and pharmacy chains and real estate development and rental companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

More information:

Greta Koraliovienė

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, Head of Legal Services

greta.koralioviene@maximagrupe.eu



