General marketplaces can beat a recession. Will they?

·2 min read

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If recession hits, can general marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace, Avito, Craigslist, Gumtree and OLX survive? And thrive? A new report from the AIM Group says the answer to both questions is "Yes."

The AIM Group 2022 Global Marketplaces Annual, a 126-page report, gives details.

"The pandemic gave millions a shot in the arm --- including many horizontal marketplaces," said Peter M. Zollman of the AIM Group. "E-commerce skyrocketed, transaction services grew, and after an initial squeeze, revenue, traffic and profits all came roaring back.

"Consumers have trained themselves to 'buy now,' and marketplaces that offer used stuff may come out ahead if there's a recession."

But it's not that simple. Some marketplaces offer transaction services; some don't. Some are sophisticated; others have a long way to go. The AIM Group report provides extensive analysis of what's working, what's not, and what's needed.

The report covers 195 companies worldwide, including 58.com, Carousell, Mercado Libre, Avito and Yandex, Adevinta / Schibsted, Naspers / Prosus, Craigslist, Sahibinden, OfferUp and more.

It spotlights strategies and tactics of the giants and checks on disruptors. It covers trends like trust and safety and looks at user communities and their untapped potential.

The AIM Group also analyzes two "companies to watch:" Norway-based Tise, representing the new wave of resale marketplaces, and Larixon Classifieds, with one of the world's most exotic classified portfolios.

The report ranks the Top 50 world's largest general marketplace and classified sites by traffic. There's also a Top 20 Multivertical Marketplaces by Revenue list.

Country-by-country analysis lists Top 3 general marketplaces and classified sites in 67 countries, from Argentina to Zimbabwe.

The report sells for $1,495 at AIMGroup.com; a free preview is available there, too.

Note to editors: Copies of the report are available for coverage by emailing info@aimgroup.com. Founding principal Peter M. Zollman is available for interviews at peterz@aimgroup.com, 1-407-788-2780.

The AIM Group provides global business intelligence services for automotive, real estate, recruitment and horizontal marketplaces and classified advertising sites. We work at senior levels with marketplace companies, investors and vendors on strategic and operational opportunities and challenges. Founded in 1998, the AIM Group is based in Altamonte Springs, Fla. For more information visit AIMGroup.com.

