Cheerios maker General Mills cuts sales view as price hikes hammer demand

(Reuters) -General Mills cut its annual sales forecast on Wednesday and missed second-quarter estimates, warning of a slower recovery in demand following repeated price hikes on its breakfast cereals, snack bars and pet food products.

Its shares were down about 4% in premarket trading as the Cheerios cereal maker also lowered the upper end of its annual adjusted profit growth forecast to between 4% and 5% due to still-high input costs, primarily of labor.

Elevated interest rates and sticky inflation are prompting consumers to opt for pantry staples from cheaper private-label alternatives to pricier national brands such as General Mills and Conagra Brands.

A series of price hikes, undertaken to offset steep input costs, have also pushed consumers to shop smaller pack and basket sizes.

"For the full year, we've revised our top-line outlook to account for a slower volume recovery," CEO Jeff Harmening said in a statement.

Overall volumes in its North America retail segment fell 5 percentage points, while net sales were down mid-single digits for U.S. snacks like Nature Valley and its breakfast cereals including Cheerios and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

General Mills forecast fiscal 2024 organic net sales between down 1% and flat, from a year ago, compared with its earlier forecast for growth of 3% to 4%. Analysts expected growth of 2.4%, according to LSEG data.

Its quarterly net sales fell 2% to $5.14 billion, below estimates of $5.35 billion.

Still, the higher pricing helped gross margin rise 170 basis points, with the company's adjusted earnings per share of $1.25 surpassing market expectations of $1.16.

