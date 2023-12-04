General Mills (GIS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $64.95, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods's stock has dropped by 2.45% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.62%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of General Mills in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on December 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, up 5.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.37 billion, up 2.84% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.47 per share and a revenue of $20.6 billion, representing changes of +3.95% and +2.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for General Mills. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. General Mills is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Story continues

From a valuation perspective, General Mills is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.35. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.81.

Investors should also note that GIS has a PEG ratio of 2.16 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.43.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research