General Mills Inc (GIS) Reports Mixed Fiscal 2024 Q2 Results and Revises Full-Year Outlook

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) reports a 2% decline in Q2 net sales but sees a 7% increase in total segment operating profit.

International segment shines with a 94% increase in operating profit, while North America Retail segment net sales dip by 2%.

Company revises full-year outlook, expecting a slower volume recovery and maintains strong free cash flow conversion outlook.

On December 20, 2023, General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company faced a challenging consumer landscape, which led to a slower-than-expected volume recovery. Despite these headwinds, General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) managed to achieve bottom-line growth, primarily due to significant cost savings through its Holistic Margin Management (HMM) program.

Financial Performance Highlights

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) reported a 2% decrease in net sales for the second quarter, amounting to $5.14 billion, compared to the same period last year. This decline was attributed to a 4% decrease in volume, partially offset by a 3% increase in price and mix. The Pet segment experienced a 4% drop in net sales, while the North America Retail segment saw a 2% decrease. However, the International segment reported a 2% increase in net sales, benefiting from favorable price realization and mix as well as a positive impact from foreign exchange.

The company's segment operating profit grew by 7% as reported and in constant currency, with the International segment posting a remarkable 94% increase in operating profit. The North America Retail segment's operating profit rose by 3%, and the Pet segment saw an 18% increase, driven by favorable net price realization and mix, along with cost savings.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) demonstrated strong cash flow generation, with $1.5 billion provided by operating activities in the first half of fiscal 2024, an increase from $1.2 billion in the prior year. Capital investments rose to $294 million from $227 million, reflecting the company's commitment to long-term growth. The company also increased its dividend payments by 7% to $691 million and repurchased approximately 18.8 million shares for $1.3 billion, signaling confidence in its financial stability.

Revised Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Looking ahead, General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) has updated its full-year fiscal 2024 financial targets, taking into account the slower volume recovery and a more cautious consumer economic outlook. The company continues to expect input cost inflation of approximately 5% of total cost of goods sold, primarily driven by labor inflation. Moreover, the company now anticipates generating roughly 5% of cost of goods sold in HMM cost savings, an increase from the previous expectation of 4%.

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) remains committed to its Accelerate strategy, focusing on driving sustainable, profitable growth and top-tier shareholder returns over the long term. The company is adapting its plans to the evolving consumer environment and prioritizing innovation, brand building, and in-store execution to navigate through the current challenges.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the detailed financial statements and notes, which provide further insight into General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS)'s performance during the quarter. The company's management will also provide pre-recorded remarks and host a live webcasted question and answer session to discuss the results and outlook in greater detail.

For a comprehensive understanding of General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS)'s financial results and forward-looking strategies, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

