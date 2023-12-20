Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,809.75
    -10.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,849.00
    -82.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,980.25
    -42.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,040.90
    -3.90 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.03
    +1.09 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    2,050.70
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    +0.31 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0970
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8730
    -0.0490 (-1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    12.55
    +0.02 (+0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2669
    -0.0062 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3600
    -0.4850 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,686.78
    +1,068.15 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.15
    +17.38 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,709.19
    +71.16 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,675.94
    +456.55 (+1.37%)
     

General Mills Inc (GIS) Reports Mixed Fiscal 2024 Q2 Results and Revises Full-Year Outlook

1
GuruFocus Research
·3 min read

  • General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) reports a 2% decline in Q2 net sales but sees a 7% increase in total segment operating profit.

  • International segment shines with a 94% increase in operating profit, while North America Retail segment net sales dip by 2%.

  • Company revises full-year outlook, expecting a slower volume recovery and maintains strong free cash flow conversion outlook.

On December 20, 2023, General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company faced a challenging consumer landscape, which led to a slower-than-expected volume recovery. Despite these headwinds, General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) managed to achieve bottom-line growth, primarily due to significant cost savings through its Holistic Margin Management (HMM) program.

Financial Performance Highlights

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) reported a 2% decrease in net sales for the second quarter, amounting to $5.14 billion, compared to the same period last year. This decline was attributed to a 4% decrease in volume, partially offset by a 3% increase in price and mix. The Pet segment experienced a 4% drop in net sales, while the North America Retail segment saw a 2% decrease. However, the International segment reported a 2% increase in net sales, benefiting from favorable price realization and mix as well as a positive impact from foreign exchange.

The company's segment operating profit grew by 7% as reported and in constant currency, with the International segment posting a remarkable 94% increase in operating profit. The North America Retail segment's operating profit rose by 3%, and the Pet segment saw an 18% increase, driven by favorable net price realization and mix, along with cost savings.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) demonstrated strong cash flow generation, with $1.5 billion provided by operating activities in the first half of fiscal 2024, an increase from $1.2 billion in the prior year. Capital investments rose to $294 million from $227 million, reflecting the company's commitment to long-term growth. The company also increased its dividend payments by 7% to $691 million and repurchased approximately 18.8 million shares for $1.3 billion, signaling confidence in its financial stability.

Revised Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Looking ahead, General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) has updated its full-year fiscal 2024 financial targets, taking into account the slower volume recovery and a more cautious consumer economic outlook. The company continues to expect input cost inflation of approximately 5% of total cost of goods sold, primarily driven by labor inflation. Moreover, the company now anticipates generating roughly 5% of cost of goods sold in HMM cost savings, an increase from the previous expectation of 4%.

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) remains committed to its Accelerate strategy, focusing on driving sustainable, profitable growth and top-tier shareholder returns over the long term. The company is adapting its plans to the evolving consumer environment and prioritizing innovation, brand building, and in-store execution to navigate through the current challenges.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the detailed financial statements and notes, which provide further insight into General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS)'s performance during the quarter. The company's management will also provide pre-recorded remarks and host a live webcasted question and answer session to discuss the results and outlook in greater detail.

For a comprehensive understanding of General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS)'s financial results and forward-looking strategies, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from General Mills Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Advertisement