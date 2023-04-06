General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insiders sold US$6.8m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Many General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

General Mills Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Group President of North America Retail, Jonathon Nudi, for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$77.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$87.06, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 24% of Jonathon Nudi's holding.

Insiders in General Mills didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of General Mills

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. General Mills insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$130m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About General Mills Insiders?

The fact that there have been no General Mills insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of General Mills insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing General Mills. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for General Mills and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

