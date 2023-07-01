General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript June 28, 2023

General Mills, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.12, expectations were $1.06.

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the General Mills Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal '23 Earnings Q&A Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Siemon, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

food, pack, market

Copyright: stocking / 123RF Stock Photo

Jeff Siemon: Thank you, Malika, and good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us today for our Q&A session on our fourth quarter and full year fiscal '23 results. I hope everyone had time this morning to review our press release, listen to our prepared remarks and view our presentation materials, which were made available on our Investor Relations site. It's important to note that in our Q&A session, we may make forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions. Please refer to this morning's press release for factors that could impact forward-looking statements and for reconciliation of non-GAAP information which may be discussed on today's call. I'm here with Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO; Kofi Bruce, our CFO; and Jon Nudi, Group President for our North America Retail Segment. So let's go ahead and get to the first question. Malika, can you please get us started?

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first one question is from the line of John Baumgartner with Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

John Baumgartner: Good morning, thanks for the question.

Jeff Harmening: Good morning, John.

See also 35 Safest Countries In the World and 25 Poorest Cities In The US That Are Getting Poorer.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.