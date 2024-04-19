General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in General Mills' (NYSE:GIS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for General Mills:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$3.7b ÷ (US$31b - US$7.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2024).

Thus, General Mills has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Food industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for General Mills compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for General Mills .

So How Is General Mills' ROCE Trending?

General Mills is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 21% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From General Mills' ROCE

To sum it up, General Mills is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 62% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, General Mills does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

