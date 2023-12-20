Cheerios maker General Mills trims annual sales forecast

Dec 20 (Reuters) - General Mills trimmed its annual sales forecast on Wednesday, hurt by slowing demand for its higher-priced breakfast cereals, snack bars and pet food products.

The company forecast fiscal 2024 organic net sales between a decrease of 1% and flat, compared with its earlier forecast for growth of 3% to 4%. Analysts expected growth of 2.4%, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Annett Mary Manoj and Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)