ReportLinker

Major companies in the general minerals market include The Mosaic Co, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S. A. , Compass Minerals International, Inc. , Iluka Resources Limited, Clariant AG, Rio Tinto, Alcoa Corporation, CRH Plc, Israel Corporation Ltd, OCP SA and PotashCorp.

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "General Minerals Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282206/?utm_source=GNW





The global general minerals market is expected to grow from $183.34 billion in 2021 to $209.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The general minerals market is expected to grow to $368.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%.



The general minerals market consists of sales of general minerals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine construction sand and gravel, industrial sand, kaolin and ball clay, clay and ceramic and refractory minerals, potash, soda and borate mineral, phosphate rock, or other chemical and fertilizer minerals mining.



The main types of general minerals are other general minerals, potash, salt, magnesite, sulfur, kaolin, asbestos, feldspar, boron, gypsum, talc, graphite, baryte, bentonite, diatomite, lithium, selenium, perlite, vermiculite, and arsenic.Vermiculite is a mineral that occurs naturally in the form of glossy flakes ranging in color from dark gray to sandy brown.



These flakes are a hydrated magnesium iron aluminum silicate mineral, when heated in a commercial furnace expand and take on a concertina shape.The various organization involved are large enterprises, small and medium enterprises.



The different service providers include independent contractors and companies.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the general minerals market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the general minerals market.



The regions covered in the general minerals market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Mining companies are using advanced geosynthetic clay liners to prevent leakage and corrosion in mining operations.GCLs are geotextile and bentonite composites used in environmental containment applications.



Advanced GCLs have higher chemical compatibility, slope stability, composite construction, swelling capacity and lower permeability than conventional clay liners.Other benefits of GCL include easy installation, better hydraulic performance, and resistance to varying weather conditions.



Major companies offering GCLs include CETCO, GSE, Elcoseal, Terrafix, and Tencate.



The countries covered in the general minerals market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Iran.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282206/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



