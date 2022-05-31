U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,141.50
    -14.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,049.00
    -109.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,658.75
    -19.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.90
    -7.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.79
    +3.72 (+3.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.30
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0742
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.69
    +0.19 (+0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2612
    -0.0042 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8860
    +0.2660 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,533.18
    +889.10 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.48
    +60.98 (+9.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.29
    +25.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

General Minerals Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the general minerals market include The Mosaic Co, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S. A. , Compass Minerals International, Inc. , Iluka Resources Limited, Clariant AG, Rio Tinto, Alcoa Corporation, CRH Plc, Israel Corporation Ltd, OCP SA and PotashCorp.

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "General Minerals Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282206/?utm_source=GNW


The global general minerals market is expected to grow from $183.34 billion in 2021 to $209.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The general minerals market is expected to grow to $368.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%.

The general minerals market consists of sales of general minerals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine construction sand and gravel, industrial sand, kaolin and ball clay, clay and ceramic and refractory minerals, potash, soda and borate mineral, phosphate rock, or other chemical and fertilizer minerals mining.

The main types of general minerals are other general minerals, potash, salt, magnesite, sulfur, kaolin, asbestos, feldspar, boron, gypsum, talc, graphite, baryte, bentonite, diatomite, lithium, selenium, perlite, vermiculite, and arsenic.Vermiculite is a mineral that occurs naturally in the form of glossy flakes ranging in color from dark gray to sandy brown.

These flakes are a hydrated magnesium iron aluminum silicate mineral, when heated in a commercial furnace expand and take on a concertina shape.The various organization involved are large enterprises, small and medium enterprises.

The different service providers include independent contractors and companies.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the general minerals market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the general minerals market.

The regions covered in the general minerals market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Mining companies are using advanced geosynthetic clay liners to prevent leakage and corrosion in mining operations.GCLs are geotextile and bentonite composites used in environmental containment applications.

Advanced GCLs have higher chemical compatibility, slope stability, composite construction, swelling capacity and lower permeability than conventional clay liners.Other benefits of GCL include easy installation, better hydraulic performance, and resistance to varying weather conditions.

Major companies offering GCLs include CETCO, GSE, Elcoseal, Terrafix, and Tencate.

The countries covered in the general minerals market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Iran.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282206/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil bull run continues as EU agrees to ban most Russian oil

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended a bull run on Tuesday after the EU agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some coronavirus restrictions amid rising demand ahead of peak U.S. and European summer driving season. Brent crude for July, which expires on Tuesday, rose $2.31, or 1.9%, to $123.98 a barrel by 0823 GMT, after earlier rising to $124.10 - its highest since March 9. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at $119.34 a barrel, up $4.27 in a fourth session of gains in a row, or 3.7% from Friday's close, hitting its highest since March 9.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Fly

  • Oil price hits $124 as EU bans most Russian imports

    The move saw brent breach the psychological $124 barrier to hit a two-month high.

  • Oil Market Strains Emerge as Europe, Asia Battle for Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe intensified its competition for oil with Asia following the purchase of the most crude from the United Arab Emirates in at least six years, as buyers seek to replace Russian barrels and meet soaring fuel demand.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorl

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Power Higher

    Crude oil markets were positive in a very quiet trading session on Monday, as the Americans were celebrating Memorial Day. Because of this, I would not read too much into the candlestick, except for the fact that it’s positive yet again.

  • Musk says China is leading EVs, but CEO of Chinese rival says not so fast

    He Xiaopeng, the CEO and founder of the Chinese EV company XPeng, said in response to Musk's comment that it will take 10 years for China to be a true global leader in EV.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • Oil soars again on EU Russia deal, petrol prices to keep rising

    OIL prices jumped again after EU leaders agreed a deal to block two-thirds of Russian oil imports to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of revenues. What effect the Russia ban could have on fuel prices is not yet clear but seems sure to be inflationary.

  • B&M hires new boss as discount retailer posts fall in sales

    Current chief financial officer Alex Russo will take over as chief executive next year.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Ethereum passes US$2,000 mark as crypto market rises

    Ethereum gained over 10% in 24 hours to reach US$2,000 on Tuesday morning in Asia after spending the better part of a week below the mark. Ethereum was trading at US$1,985 at press time. See related article: Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto at 2022’s lowest point Fast facts The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency hit a low of US$1,721 […]

  • Crude futures hit two-month high above $118 after EU ban on Russian oil

    U.S. and Brent crude prices surged anew on Tuesday after the European Union managed a deal to partially ban Russian oil.

  • Oil Prices Surge After EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Crude Imports

    The global oil price rose above $120 a barrel after European Union leaders agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil imports and China started lifting Covid-19 restrictions. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, climbed 3% to $118.61 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 3.4% to $123.44 a barrel, the highest levels since March.

  • 10 Reasons Warren Buffett Is Such a Successful Investor

    The simplicity and transparency of the Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy has led to an average annual return of 20.1% over 57 years.

  • Shanghai Takes Biggest Steps Toward Reopening in Two Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai will let people in areas deemed low risk for Covid-19 move around the city freely and resume road and public transportation from Wednesday, in a major step forward in its efforts to dismantle a bruising two-month lockdown. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over P

  • Supermarkets warn Boris Johnson return to imperial measures would lead to further price rises

    The British Retail Consortium, which represents some of the biggest supermarkets and retail chains, criticised the plan.

  • ETH Price Analysis: Can Ethereum Bulls Keep Prices Above $2000?

    With BTC’s price establishing above the $30,000 mark, ether (ETH) the top altcoin has also found its way towards gains but will they sustain?

  • Russia cuts off gas supplies to Netherlands - live updates

    Return of imperial measures will fuel inflation, warn supermarkets FTSE 100 adds 0.2pc to 7,600 US market closed on Monday for Memorial Day Matthew Lynn: Businesses must go on strike over Sunak’s disgraceful tax raid Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Shipping Companies Added Capacity, but Now Containers Are Stuck in Port

    Ship operators have added millions of containers, but supply-chain snarls persist as ports, rails and warehouses struggle to handle the volume.