U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,426.30
    -10.22 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,063.92
    -144.59 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,837.96
    +2.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.46
    -9.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.02
    -2.26 (-3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.30
    -25.80 (-1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.64 (-2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1350
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,953.73
    +1,345.21 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,123.45
    +64.12 (+6.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.12
    +0.17 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra to Deliver Opening Keynote at CES 2022

·3 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that General Motors (GM) Chair and CEO Mary Barra will deliver the opening keynote at CES® 2022, the world's most influential technology event. Barra will return to the CES keynote stage, sharing GM's vision for mass adoption of electric vehicles. She will show how technology and the all-electric era will create opportunities for mobility experiences to serve the planet and the people.

(PRNewsfoto/Consumer Technology Association)
(PRNewsfoto/Consumer Technology Association)

The automotive sector is tracking for record growth at CES® 2022, with companies from around the world using CES to launch products, share their vision and conduct face-to-face meetings. More than 180 companies from the transportation and vehicle tech industry have committed to the show, including GM, Daimler AG, Fisker, Turing Auto, Waymo and more.

"CES is the global stage for brands to showcase their commitment to driving change," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Mary Barra disrupted an industry at an inflection point by showing the potential of an all-electric future. GM stock hit an all-time high following the show. We are thrilled for her return at CES 2022 and look forward to hearing the progress GM has made towards an all-electric future and its vision for how this technology will benefit our planet."

Barra has served as CEO of GM since Jan. 15, 2014 and Chair of the GM Board of Directors since Jan. 4, 2016. Under Barra's leadership, GM envisions a world with zero crashes, to save lives; zero emissions, so future generations can inherit a healthier planet; and zero congestion, so customers get back a precious commodity – time. She began her career with GM in 1980 as a co-op student at the Pontiac Motor Division and has since held various roles within the company, including executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing & Supply Chain, vice president of Global Human Resources, and vice president of Global Manufacturing Engineering.

Barra joins recently confirmed T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert as a keynote speaker. The CES keynote schedule will be updated regularly as keynote speakers are announced. Top visionaries and thought leaders will speak and share insights on premiere technologies during CES 2022. Attendees will be able to view the keynotes in Las Vegas and through the digital experience, giving the world a front row seat to experience the future of technology.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in-person and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022. Global audiences will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including registration details, and the media page for all press resources.

About CES
CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2022 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association
As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-motors-chair-and-ceo-mary-barra-to-deliver-opening-keynote-at-ces-2022-301351117.html

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Chipmakers Slump as Beijing Sends Speculation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny.A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday.China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dropped 5% in Hong Kong, while Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. tumbled 5.7% in its worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor Co. fell 5.7%, while

  • Rio Tinto mismanagement caused cost overrun at Mongolian mine - WSJ

    Costs to expand the Oyu Tolgoi mine, Rio's biggest copper growth project, have ballooned up to $6.75 billion from Rio's original budget of $5.3 billion in 2016, and this has led to a friction over funding with Turquoise Hill. Turquoise Hill, in which Rio has a 50.8% stake, owns 66% of Oyu Tolgoi, one of the world's largest-known copper and gold deposits.

  • Oil prices drop over 4% as China steps up efforts to contain delta variant outbreak

    Oil futures trade sharply lower, extending last week's tumble as China took additional steps to limit the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, underlining fears about global crude demand.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Exclusive: India considers sharp import tax cuts on EVs after Tesla lobbying - sources

    India is considering slashing import duties on electric cars to as low as 40%, two senior government officials told Reuters, days after Tesla Inc's appeals for a cut polarised the country's auto industry. For imported electric vehicles (EVs) with a value of less than $40,000 - including the car's cost, insurance and freight - the government is discussing slashing the tax rate to 40% from 60% presently, the officials told Reuters. For EVs valued at more than $40,000, it is looking at cutting the rate to 60% from 100%, they said.

  • ON Semiconductors Investing in its Automotive Future

    As the semiconductor shortage persists, acting as a drag on automotive and other electrical-heavy industries, the actual companies doing the chip manufacturing are baking in the high demand for their products into their future outlooks. ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) held its analyst day last Thursday, and enthusiastically announced several sectors in which it expects to see future growth. Currently, the expansion of electric vehicles (EV) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are fueling t

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Anticipation Builds for Apple IPhone 13s, T-Mobile Marketing Push

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – COVID Curbs, Strong US Dollar to Fuel Price Slide

    Given the recent surge in global coronavirus cases, we could start to see the damage the rise has caused to demand this week.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 8th, 2021

    Following Saturday’s breakout, a Bitcoin move back through to $45,000 levels would support another breakout, as the Bitcoin bulls eye a return to $50,000.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco sees first-half earnings climb to $47 billion

    Saudi Arabia's oil-producing company, Aramco, announced Sunday a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year, double what it earned over the same period last year when the coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil.

  • Aramco Bucks Trend by Prioritizing Oil Output Over Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco is bucking the trend among oil majors by spending the windfall from this year’s surge in energy prices on boosting production capacity rather than increasing returns for shareholders.While Aramco will maintain its hefty $75 billion annual dividend -- the world’s largest and most of which goes to the Saudi Arabian government -- it’s so far resisting the path taken by other industry giants to dole out more to investors.In the past two weeks, the likes of BP Plc, Chevron

  • To Beat Tesla, Volkswagen Bets on Making Its Own EV Batteries

    Volkswagen, one of the world’s two largest auto makers by sales, could be the world’s biggest maker of electric vehicles as soon as next year—but making a cost-effective EV battery is a challenge.

  • China's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum as businesses struggle with high raw material costs. The world's second-biggest economy is on track to expand more than 8% this year but analysts say pent-up coronavirus demand has peaked and forecast growth to moderate amid supply chain bottle necks and outbreaks of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The producer price index (PPI) grew 9.0% from a year earlier, matching the high seen in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Monday.

  • India's sunflower oil imports could jump to record as prices dip below soyoil

    India's imports of sunflower oil could rise to a record in 2021/22 as potential bumper crops in Russia and Ukraine pull prices below rival soyoil, making it lucrative for price-sensitive buyers from the subcontinent, industry officials said. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and higher purchases of sunflower oil could help exporters such as Argentina, Russia and Ukraine to dispose of surplus output. Higher sunflower oil imports could cap India's purchases of soyoil and palm oil, however, and weigh on prices of those commodities.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco reported a near four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating expectations and boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery in oil demand. Aramco said its results were supported by the global easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures and accelerating economic activity in key markets. Aramco joins other oil majors who have reported strong results in recent weeks.

  • India to launch $1.48 billion plan to raise oilseed output, cut imports

    India will launch a 110 billion rupee ($1.48 billion) plan to boost domestic oilseed production to make the country self-sufficient in edible oil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, a move that will cut costly vegetable oil imports. India is the world's biggest vegetable oil importer and spends an average of $8.5-$10 billion annually on edible oil imports. The country produces less than half of the roughly 24 million tonnes of edible oil that it consumes annually.

  • Crude prices extend losses, tumble 4% as virus worries weigh

    Crude prices fell sharply on Monday, extending losses from late last week partly due to concerns about the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus. Crude for September delivery fell $2.84, or 4.2%, to $65.43 a barrel. Brent oil fell $2.76, or 3.9%, to $67.93 a barrel. U.S. oil futures booked the sharpest weekly slump in 9 months on Friday as the dollar rallied on the back of strong jobs data. Spreading cases of the delta variant have also sparked concerns of a growth slowdown, which would imp

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco sees profits soar by almost 300%

    The results were boosted by a rise in oil prices as demand recovers after the pandemic.

  • Saudi Arabia's economy returns to growth after pandemic slump

    Saudi Arabia's economy grew for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter fuelled by a 10.1% growth in the non-oil sector, according to flash government estimates on Monday. The data, which showed the economy growing 1.5% from a year ago, prompted economists to expect faster expansion in the second half of the year with the oil sector benefiting from higher output. "The quarterly GDP growth points to a further pick-up in activity, with the oil sector benefiting from higher production," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.