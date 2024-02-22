General Motors Co Executive Vice President Julian Blissett Sells 13,826 Shares

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) Executive Vice President Julian Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company's stock on February 20, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $38.24 per share, resulting in a total value of $528,762.24.

General Motors Co, headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun, Wuling and Jiefang brands.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,826 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for General Motors Co shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells.

On the valuation front, General Motors Co's shares were trading at $38.24 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 5.39, which is below the industry median of 16.55 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $38.24 and a GuruFocus Value of $51.55, General Motors Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

