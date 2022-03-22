U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.75
    +47.57 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.14
    +261.15 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,081.86
    +243.40 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.84
    +17.90 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.05
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.00
    -6.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    -0.34 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1029
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3750
    +0.0600 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3252
    +0.0084 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7680
    +1.3000 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,576.07
    +1,582.82 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.81
    +5.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

General Motors Names Henniges Automotive a 2021 Supplier of the Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GM
    Watchlist

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors recognized Henniges Automotive as a 2021 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a Supplier of the Year by our valued customer, General Motors"

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

This is the second time Henniges Automotive has received the award.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a Supplier of the Year by our valued customer, General Motors," said Larry Williams, Henniges Automotive President and Chief Executive Officer. "At Henniges, we are driven by customer satisfaction and customer success; receiving this award from GM validates we're delivering just that. We truly take great pride in partnering with OEMs to design our quality and highly engineered automotive sealing solutions to meet their individual requirements, and look forward to further expanding our partnership with GM in the future."

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About Henniges Automotive Holdings, Inc.
Henniges Automotive provides automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with sealing systems for doors, windows, trunks, lift gates, sunroofs and hoods as well as encapsulated glass systems. Henniges sells to all major automotive OEM customers and operates facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The company has over 8,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.hennigesautomotive.com/.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer VanHorn
Henniges Automotive
Jennifer.vanhorn@hennigesautomotive.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-motors-names-henniges-automotive-a-2021-supplier-of-the-year-301508023.html

SOURCE Henniges

Recommended Stories

  • Why Affirm CEO Max Levchin has not sold a single share of his company's stock

    Affirm's founder and CEO Max Levchin chats with Yahoo Finance Presents to share his personal story from growing up in Ukraine to co-founding PayPal to founding Affirm.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Russian Oil Seeps Into Global Market to Ease Supply Fears for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Millions of barrels of Russian oil are still finding a way to buyers almost a month after the country first invaded Ukraine, tempering concerns that a sanctions backlash would all but choke off supply and cause the market for physical cargoes to overheat.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plan

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • FAA Official Testifies Former Boeing Pilot Lied About 737 MAX

    Stacey Klein recounted how Mark Forkner assured her multiple times that airline pilots wouldn’t encounter the flight-control system known as MCAS.

  • Are Ford And GM Cars About to Get Cheaper?

    According to Ford and GM, some dealers are charging desperate buyers significantly more than the sticker price. In a letter to dealers, Ford stated, “It has come to our attention that a limited number of dealerships are interacting with customers in a manner that is negatively impacting customer satisfaction and damaging to the Ford Motor Company brand and Dealer Body reputation.” Dealers who continue to engage in these practices could lose the right to sell Ford’s upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup.

  • Elon Musk opens Tesla’s first European factory in Berlin

    Tesla has delivered its first European-made cars as its delayed German factory finally opens its doors.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory

    GRUENHEIDE, Germany (Reuters) -Elon Musk was cheered as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the start of the U.S. automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced. Loud music played as 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded tunnel, clapping and cheering as Tesla Chief Executive Musk danced and joked with fans. "This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future".

  • Analysis-China Eastern faces more losses, regulatory scrutiny after plane crash

    China Eastern Airlines faces deepening losses and closer regulatory scrutiny following the crash of a Boeing 737-800 jet on Monday with 132 people on board. The plane crash, China's first in 12 years, comes as its airline sector is struggling to find its footing amid the coronavirus pandemic, with air passenger traffic far below 2019 levels due to repeated outbreaks and a steep fall in international travel due to China's strict quarantine rules. China Eastern has been among the biggest casualties: The state carrier forecast in January a 2021 loss of 11-13.5 billion yuan ($1.7-$2.1 billion), after a 11.8 billion yuan loss in 2020.

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Elon Musk Takes a Trip That Doesn't Bode Well for Tesla's Rivals

    Elon Musk has arrived in Europe where he is to launch the beginning of a new era of Tesla on the continent. The electric vehicle maker which produced nearly a million vehicles in 2021 wants to step up a gear and produce more in the coming years. To achieve this, Tesla built a Gigafactory near Berlin.

  • Automation will erase 'knowledge jobs' before most blue collar jobs: Future Today Institute CEO

    A new report from the Future Today Institute found that high-skill occupations are more likely to be replaced by automation, as these jobs rely heavily on information collection and analysis. CEO Amy Webb discussed the research with the Yahoo Finance Live team in a recent segment.

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes, but make sure you understand these rules, regulations, and limitations.

  • U.S. company devises method to use coal waste to power crypto

    Stronghold Digital Mining uses waste left behind by decades-old coal power plants to generate electricity that powers hundreds of supercomputers working to mine bitcoin. "The bitcoin mining network itself is the largest decentralized computer network in the world, and it's power hungry, so co-locating bitcoin mining and a power plant makes a lot of sense," said Greg Beard, chief executive officer of Stronghold. Coal ash, the byproduct left over from burning coal to produce electricity, can leach into groundwater and pollute waterways, and contains heavy metals considered to be carcinogens.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.