General Motors (NYSE:GM) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.12

General Motors Company's (NYSE:GM) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.12 per share on 20th of June. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.0%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that General Motors' stock price has increased by 30% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

General Motors' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, General Motors' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 13.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 3.5%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.20 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.48. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 8.8% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

We Could See General Motors' Dividend Growing

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. We are encouraged to see that General Motors has grown earnings per share at 7.9% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On General Motors' Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, General Motors has 3 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is General Motors not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

