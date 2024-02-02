General Motors' (NYSE:GM) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.12

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of March to $0.12. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.2% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that General Motors' stock price has increased by 31% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

General Motors' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, General Motors' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 3.3% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.20 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.48. This works out to be a decline of approximately 8.8% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

General Motors Could Grow Its Dividend

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. It's encouraging to see that General Motors has been growing its earnings per share at 8.9% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for General Motors' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

General Motors Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for General Motors that you should be aware of before investing. Is General Motors not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

