U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.75
    -12.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,038.00
    -79.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,981.25
    -42.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.10
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.80
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.10
    -1.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.29
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1449
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5080
    +0.2900 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,273.66
    +616.92 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.06
    +13.23 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.74
    -1.94 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Are general purpose robots impossible? Apptronik says no, pockets fresh NASA partnership

Aria Alamalhodaei
·5 min read

Robotics has made great strides in even just the last five years. But despite major advances in core technology such as sensing and computing, many of the robots populating industries like manufacturing are considered "special purpose": they are engineered to perform a limited number of tasks in stable, predictable environments. It’s not uncommon to encounter the opinion that, whatever leaps and bounds robotics may have progressed, a general-purpose robot (GPR) one that can perform a range of tasks in an uncertain environment is still just a pipe dream.

Austin-based Apptronik disagrees. The company has already designed an upper-body humanoid robot called Astra, which it says is a GPR that can perform tasks like stocking, packaging and other functions common in industrial settings. Now, Apptronik is preparing to commercialize another robot, which it also says is a GPR, designed for heavier payloads and more critical industries, including aerospace, logistics and retail. Apptronik calls this second humanoid “Apollo,” and the company recently landed a new contract with NASA to bring it to market next year.

One might wonder why we don’t just put an AI into an excavator or any other type of robot after all, we’re designing autonomous vehicles, rather than robots that are really, really good at driving cars. But Apptronik co-founder and CEO Jeff Cardenas says there’s room for both. He added that human-shaped robots are best-suited to operate in environments designed for humans, and to use all the same tools that humans use.

“Traditional robots are really designed to do highly repeatable things in structured environments,” Cardenas said. “What we've been really focused on is, how do we build robots that can operate in highly variable dynamic environments? With the humanoid robot, it's really, how can we build a robot that's made by humans, for humans, to work in spaces that were designed for humans?”

He and CTO and co-founder Nick Paine likened GPRs to smartphones, which have a range of functions. In this case, Apollo is the hardware-and-software platform that can perform different tasks or create different applications. Its end-effectors will be swappable, so it can have humanoid hands, but also grippers, pinchers or other manipulators. And it will be able to move roughly at the same speed as a human, Apptronik says.

“We're building a platform,” Paine explained. “You don't need M/L frameworks to build iPhone apps, you need a scalable hardware platform that can perform a wide range of tasks.”

Cardenas said that while it’s still early days, we’re shifting from an old world populated entirely by special-purpose robots to a new world of GPRs: robots that can even learn, imitate and get better at its tasks the longer it performs them, capabilities that Apptronik says it is planning to roll out over time. The level of abstraction will increase, too; initially, Apollo will be controlled through a user interface on a smartphone or computer, and the customer will have to be pretty specific about what she wants Apollo to do. But the end goal is to be able to give Apollo high-level tasks that it can figure out how to accomplish on its own.

While there will still be a place for special-purpose robots, Cardenas said we are very much arriving at a new stage of robotics that science fiction promised.

The Astra robot. Image Credits: Apptronik (opens in a new window)

GPRs for Earth and beyond

The company’s relationship with NASA extends as far back as 2013, when the team participated in the DARPA Robotics Challenge and was selected to work on a robot called Valkyrie. At that point, Apptronik was still part of the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin (it spun out from the lab in 2016). That team included Paine and Luis Sentis, who also founded the company and now acts as scientific advisor.

“You can really think of Apptronik as the commercialization of all the work that was done at NASA, with DARPA,” Cardenas said.

Apollo is an auspicious name for a robot with NASA support behind it. In Greek mythology, Apollo was the twin brother of Artemis; and Artemis is the name NASA has chosen for its ultra-ambitious, multiyear plan to establish a permanent human presence on the moon. As the partnership with NASA indicates, the company is thinking about how GPRs could benefit humans in space on the moon, or even Mars. Plus, Cardenas said, having robots that can walk around and fit into the same interior footprint as a human could be very handy for a settlement on Mars.

Before Apollo ever sees space, Apptronik is eyeing terrestrial applications, with the hopes of selling the robot to companies across major industries. The company, which raised $14.6 million in seed funding earlier this summer in part to fund this commercialization effort, is hoping to showcase the robot at South by Southwest next year.

The company has around 62 full-time staff, and it’s been hiring since the close of its seed round. It’s staying silent for now about the pricing of an Apollo robot, but Cardenas said that by iterating on dozens of unique actuators one of the costliest parts of the system they’ve been able to make them more affordable. The end goal is to deliver a million robots by 2030.

“A lot of people are skeptical of this technology,” Cardenas said. “[They say,] ‘Is this real? Is it here?’ What we believe is, by partnering with NASA, which is this storied group that’s known for real technology and really pushing things forward, that’s really showcasing an inflection point in robotics. The time is now, and we’re at this new stage of robotics where we can now build new types of systems that a lot of people have waited a long time for.”

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its factories, expanding eventually to millions around the world, according to job postings. Buzz is building within the company as Tesla is having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • Nvidia Just Lost One of Its Oldest Partners

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), what investors should watch during its upcoming conference, and recent updates with its partner, EVGA. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Micron Technology Flirts With New Lows

    The technical picture of MU could turn quickly but here's what the charts and indicators are saying.

  • Why Apple's iPhone 14 Could Be a Blockbuster

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled its latest iPhone lineup earlier this month, and it seems consumers are already warming up to the company's new devices, despite the pall of gloom over the global smartphone market. Reports from various online publications suggest that the Apple Store application and website couldn't handle the volume of preorders, as customers faced a wide range of problems. This indicates that the website and app may have received more traffic than Apple had anticipated.

  • Apple set to release fix for iPhone 14 Pro's shaky camera

    Apple will fix an issue with its iPhone 14 Pro camera after users reported issues with it shaking and making noises while taking pictures in third-party apps.

  • Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Feature Runs On Qualcomm Chips And More

    Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) chip that can talk to satellites, Reuters reports citing iFixit and an Apple statement. The chips have additional custom-designed Apple components as its most important new feature. One of Apple's significant new features is connecting to satellites to send emergency messages without WiFi or cellular data. iFixit revealed that it runs on a Qualcomm X65 modem chip. The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellula

  • You May Have To Wait Longer For Your New iPhone. Why That's Good For Apple

    BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy and price target of $185 on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). The re-rating reflected the upgrade cycle in F23 driven by the need for higher connectivity, higher growth in Services revenues, Apple likely to charge for App and in-App purchases outside the App store, and shares likely to outperform in a broader market down cycle. His tracking of iPhone ship dates on Apple's website and various carrier websites indicates that ship dates for the iPhone 14 Pro models

  • Factbox-The challenges automakers, and now Tesla, face with humanoid robots

    Tesla's CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil its prototype humanoid robots at an event on Sept. 30, hoping to expand beyond self-driving cars that have not yet become reality despite his repeated promises. While robots are widely used for specialist tasks at factories, other companies have struggled to create commercially viable human-like robots, despite decades-long development efforts. "This market is very, very challenging market because you buy this big expensive robot, but it actually cannot do much," Heni Ben Amor, a robotics professor at Arizona State University, said.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Apple's New AirPods Pro Already On Sale at Amazon

    The new true wireless earbuds don't launch until Sept. 23, but Amazon is already discounting them.

  • TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat Are Imitating This French Photo-Sharing App To Introduce Latest Feature

    Big Tech's social media titans are emulating the two-year-old French photo-sharing app BeReal feature. BeReal prompts users to snap and share a quick photo, and topped app charts once per day with an experience that prioritizes spontaneous connections over image-conscious curation, the Washington Post reports. BeReal uses the phone's front and rear cameras simultaneously. ByteDance Ltd's TikTok disclosed a new feature called TikTok Now that will give users daily prompts to share impromptu photos

  • Google accidentally sends $250,000 to blogger

    ‘It’s OK if you don’t want it back,’ recipient says

  • iPhone's New iOS 16 Update Will Actually Let You Edit and Unsend Messages—Here's How

    Yep, Apple finally did it. With iOS 16, you can now edit iMessages and even unsend them with relative ease. Wondering how to unsend messages on iPhones? We've got you covered. From breaking down how to make sure you're running the brand new iPhone software, to explaining how to edit messages ...

  • If You Haven't Done So Yet, It's Time to Buy Qualcomm Stock

    After an epic rally from 2019 to 2021, shares of mobility chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) haven't done so well lately. Following yet another sell-off in the market (thanks, inflation), Qualcomm stock is again near its 52-week lows and off over 30% from its all-time high last year. This is now the third time in a year Qualcomm has fallen to this level -- and this time, it's trading for a meager 11 times trailing-12-month earnings per share.

  • Apple made the iPhone 14 easier to repair than you'd expect

    An iPhone 14 teardown has revealed that the device is much easier to repair yourself.

  • Apple iPhone 14 camera bug causes ‘grinding’ and ‘vibrating’ when using Instagram and TikTok

    The company’s most expensive iPhone has an issue with its optical image stabilisation - but a fix is on the way

  • Ether’s Outlook Darkens in Charts Capturing Hangover After the Merge

    (Bloomberg) -- The fanfare over a revamp of the Ethereum blockchain is still echoing across the cryptoverse but that’s doing little to stem a slide in Ether.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game St

  • Software Growth Stocks: Adobe Pays Record Multiple, Twilio Sets Restructuring

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. 2023 estimates have been revised down for software stocks.

  • Google's 'Nest WiFi Pro 6E' pricing leaks on retail site

    Google's next WiFi 6E router may have been revealed prematurely via a B&H Photo Video listing.

  • Apple to Hike App Store Prices in Europe and Asia

    The price hikes will come into effect in all countries using the euro currency, as well as several Asian nations, Apple said.