General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market 2021-2021 | Thriving Opportunities in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Technavio

·5 min read

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry

Advantest Corp., Danaher Corp., and Lauterbach GmbH will emerge as major general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market segmented by product (oscilloscope, spectrum analyzer, signal generator, network analyzer, and other products), end-user (communication, industrial, aerospace and defense, electronics and semiconductor, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.42 billion during 2021-2025?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Understand the driving forces behind General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market and target Potential Customers.
Download Free Sample Report Here

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Information Technology Include:

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market - Global 5G test equipment market is segmented by product (oscilloscopes, signal generators, signal analyzers, network analyzers, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Communication Test Equipment Market - Global communication test equipment market is segmented by application (telecommunication, avionics and defense, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market

Advantest Corp.
The company offers general purpose hardware instruments such as 500MDM digital module and the DPS32A power supply module to boost the capabilities of its T2000 test platform for a variety of applications such as system on a chip (SoC) devices, power-management ICs, automotive devices, and CMOS image sensors.

Danaher Corp.
The company offers test equipment for industries such as Life sciences, Environmental and applied solutions, and diagnostics.

Lauterbach GmbH
The company offers system trace which is a hardware module on a SoC that enables the developer to output predefined hardware or software messages without affecting the run time behavior of the system.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/general-purpose-test-equipment-market

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

General purpose test equipment (GPTE) market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

The general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market is driven by the growing demand from end-user industries. In addition, the advent of integrated Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 with IoT is expected to trigger the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Unlock the General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Report Statistics through Our Sample Report- https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40136

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

