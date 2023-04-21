General Surgery Devices Market is likely to expect a growth acceleration by 2033 with rising Technological Advancements in Surgeries field | Findings by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The General Surgery Devices Market is set to reach valuation of around US$ 23.8 Billion, at a CAGR of 6.4% by end of 2033. Colorectal surgery segment is predicted to expand rapidly at CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast duration

According to Future Market Insights' most recent industry report, the global general surgery devices market was valued at around US$ 12.0 billion in 2022 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, reaching a projected valuation of US$ 23.8 billion in 2033.



One of the key reasons for the expanding usage of laparoscopic operations on a global scale is the rising frequency of numerous serious illnesses such as colorectal cancer and gynecological disorders. Because of the numerous advantages provided by minimally invasive treatments, there is an increase in demand for minimally invasive operations.

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure that enables the doctor to get to the inner parts of the abdomen (tummy) and pelvis without making deep cuts in the skin, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures can boost the market growth.

The requirement of surgical procedures is in high demand due to advancements in treatments. For example, laparoscopic surgery will continue to collaborate with more computer-assisted technology, more image-based technology, and the creation of new energy devices to reduce costs. As a result of the cheaper cost of the treatments, there will be a lucrative demand for general surgeries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Direct energy system devices are the leading segment as a product, and held around 28.2% market value share in 2022, owing to aesthetically minimizing wounds and allowing doctors to conceal scars.

The Colorectal surgery segment is set to lead among the application segment of the general surgery devices market with a projected market value share of around 29.7% by 2033, owing to the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer

By end users, hospitals held a share of around 74.2% in 2022 due to the preference of patients to visit hospitals for surgical procedures compared to other end-user settings.

North America held a value share of around 30.4% in 2022, due to rising surgeries of colorectal cancer in the region.

"Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries among the ever-increasing Patient Pool suffering from Chronic Conditions is set to propel the Global Market for General Surgery Devices,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The general surgery devices market is a sector that has undergone consolidation. The market participants are concentrating on creating and introducing technologically enhanced approaches in order to increase the accuracy and efficiency of the operations and reduce post-operative problems.

The commercial debut of Smith & Nephew's CORI Surgical System, the company's newest portable robotics platform, in Japan, is scheduled for February 2022.

To provide complete technology and product options in urology, gynecology, and general surgery, Arthrex and Richard Wolf, worldwide pioneers in minimally invasive surgical technologies and solutions, announced U.S.-based cooperation in November 2022.

Key Players

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Medtronic Plc

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Richard Wolf GmbH

Others

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the general surgery devices market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global general surgery devices market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product type– (direct energy system devices, trocars/access device, internal closure devices, laparoscopes, hand access instruments, insufflation devices, and robotic assisted surgical system), by application- (bariatric surgery, colorectal surgery, general surgery, gynecological surgery, and other surgery), by end user- (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in the General Surgery Devices Industry Research

Product:

Direct Energy System Devices

Trocars/Access Device

Internal Closure Devices

Laparoscopes

Hand Access Instruments

Insufflation Devices

Robotic Assisted Surgical System



Applications:

Bariatric Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Other Surgery



End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Clinics



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | General Surgery Devices Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value-Added Insights

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Recent Product Launches/Approvals

4.4. Technology Assessment

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Porter Analysis

4.7. Regulatory Scenario

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Expenditure Outlook

5.1.3. Global Surgical Equipment Market Outlook

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Key Player’s Historic Growth

5.2.2. New Product Launches / Approvals

5.2.3. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.4. Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.5. Adoption of Robotic Surgery

5.2.6. Growing Investment in Healthcare Expenditure

