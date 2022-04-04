U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,535.75
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,662.00
    -56.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,866.25
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,085.30
    -3.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.96
    +0.69 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    +12.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    +0.30 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1038
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    +0.12 (+0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3128
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5520
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,178.52
    -161.79 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.03
    +48.76 (+4.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.32
    -5.58 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

General Transport Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the general transport services market include Amazon. com Inc. , United States Postal Service, United Parcel Service Inc. , Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, Japan Post Group, LE GROUPE LA POSTE, The Royal Mail, SF Express Co.

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "General Transport Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250339/?utm_source=GNW
Ltd, and Canada Post.

The global general transport services market is expected to grow from $1,961.0 billion in 2021 to $2,168.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The market is expected to grow to $3,139.39 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The general transport services market consists of sales of general transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide local general freight trucking services. General freight establishments handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer.

The main types in the general transport services market are sightseeing transport and support activities for transport, couriers and messengers, and postal services.The postal services involve the collection and delivery of mails and letters throughout a country.

The market is segmented by shipment category into freight, parcel, express, and others and by application into construction and mining, oil and gas, healthcare, and others.

Western Europe was the largest region in the general transport services market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the general transport services market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Courier service providers are now offering on-demand delivery services for faster and more efficient delivery of parcels.On-demand delivery provides customers with a flexible option of getting packages delivered at their convenient time and place.

This service can also be integrated with point-of-sale systems and e-commerce platforms which enable courier companies to efficiently manage their operations, and thus is a cheaper, faster, and more reliable mode of parcel delivery.For instance, UberRUSH is an on-demand courier delivery service operating in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco.

On-demand delivery service is being widely used for prescription medicine, laundry pickup and delivery, fast food delivery, and marijuana delivery. Major on-demand delivery service providers include Postmates, Deliv, Sidecar, and Amazon Flex in the USA, PiggyBaggy in Finland, and Nimber in Norway.

The countries covered in the general transport services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250339/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Tesla delivers record number of EVs in ‘exceptionally difficult quarter’

    Delivery numbers high despite production being closed for about six days at Shanghai factory

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • Oil Shakes Off Early Loss to Top $100 as Vitol Warns on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as traders weighed a warning from Vitol Group that prices had sunk too far against a virus outbreak in China and prospects for more strategic crude releases.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?

  • KAVANGO BASIN EXPLORATION UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS MULTIPLE DRILLING PROSPECTS AND NEW PLAY TYPES

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Kavango Basin in NE Namibia and NW Botswana, highlighting multiple drilling prospects and new play types following the integrated analysis of the two stratigraphic test wells and first phase of 2D seismic.

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • This Chip Stock Trades Like a Commodity—and Its a Buy

    Memory chips are an overlooked part of the semiconductor world. That could be changing—some electric vehicles now use up to $750 worth of memory.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Jump as U.S. Delisting Concerns Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks advanced as Beijing sought to remove a key sticking point in its audit dispute with the U.S., easing investor concerns over shares getting kicked off from American exchanges.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Well-Known Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Darden Restaurants recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Tesla Deliveries Met Wall Street Estimates. Here’s What Comes Next for Shares.

    Tesla delivered about 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, in line with analyst estimates. Over the past four quarters, Tesla has delivered more than 1 million vehicles.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

    BMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts.

  • 10 Biotech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David E. Shaw

    In this piece, we will take a look at ten biotechnology stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw. If you want to skip the details about the hedge fund manager and his investment philosophy, as well as skip the top five stocks on this list, then take a look at 5 Biotech Stocks to […]

  • A $71 Billion Plunge Casts Doubt on Singapore’s New Economy Aura

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s two largest new-economy firms have been touted as the next big thing for years. A $71 billion rout in their share prices in 2022 seems to show investors aren’t buying the story.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Wa

  • Exxon Mobil, Google Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points For Resilient Portfolio

    Exxon Mobil and Google are among five stocks near buy points. A diverse portfolio can be more resilient amid market shifts.

  • 2 Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While the market started off the year by punishing many growth stocks, things seem to now be moving in a more positive direction. Here are two top tech stocks that fit the bill: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Facebook parent Meta Platforms has encountered its fair share of headwinds recently.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?