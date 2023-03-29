Generalized Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Size is estimated to reach US$ 4261.25 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Due to the rising frequency of generalised anxiety disorder and increased knowledge of the ailment, the North American market for treatments for the condition is anticipated to expand dramatically over the next few years

NEWARK, Del, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Generalized anxiety disorder treatment market is expected to grow at a value of 9% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for Generalized anxiety disorder treatment market is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 4261.25 Million.



Growth of the market can be attributed to increasing prevalence and awareness of mental health issues. In addition, research and development to offer therapeutic treatments along with better antidepressants are boosting the growth of the market.

The most common treatment options for GAD include medications such as antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and beta-blockers, as well as psychotherapy such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and mindfulness-based therapy. The demand for these treatments is expected to increase as more people seek help for their GAD symptoms.

Get a holistic overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16745

The Generalized Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market is also expected to benefit from the growing use of digital technologies such as telemedicine and mobile health apps. These technologies can help to increase access to treatment for people who may not have easy access to mental health services.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The generalized anxiety disorder treatment market is expected to grow at a value of 9% CAGR in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

By drug class, antidepressants are expected to possess 48% market share for generalized anxiety disorder treatment market in 2023.

North America is expected to possess 47% market share for generalized anxiety disorder treatment market in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to possess 42% market share for generalized anxiety disorder treatment market in 2023.

Story continues

“The market for psychotherapy is expected to grow, driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of mental health and the growing availability of online therapy services.” states an FMI analyst

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16745

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the generalized anxiety disorder treatment market are MindMed, VistaGen Therapeutics, Actavis, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bionomics, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Actavis Pharmaceutical Company

MindMed has developed a digital therapeutics platform called "Lytica" that aims to improve mental health outcomes for patients with anxiety disorders. The platform uses cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques to help patients manage their symptoms and improve their mental well-being.

Actavis offers a number of drugs that are commonly used in the treatment of GAD, including benzodiazepines like clonazepam and lorazepam. These drugs work by enhancing the activity of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that has a calming effect on the brain.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global generalized anxiety disorder treatment market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Drug Class (Antidepressant, Buspirone, Benzodiazepines) Therapies (Interpersonal Therapy, Behavioural Therapy, Cognitive Behaviour Therapy, Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy) Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, MEA)

Last few days to get reports at discounted prices, offer expires soon! Request Discount @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-16745

Key Segments Profiled in the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Treatment Industry Survey

Drug Class:

Antidepressant

Buspirone

Benzodiazepines



Therapies:

Interpersonal Therapy

Behavioural Therapy

Cognitive Behaviour Therapy

Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy



Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/generalized-anxiety-disorder-treatment-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage On Healthcare Domain:

Anxiety Disorders And Depression Treatment Market Demand: Over US$ 11.2 billion was the estimated market size for the treatment of anxiety disorders and depression in 2021. The market is anticipated to reach a valuation of about US$ 16.1 billion by the end of 2032, with a CAGR of 3.4% over the next ten years.

Depression Treatment Market Size: The market for depression treatments is anticipated to surpass US$ 10.1 billion in 2022 and grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to US$ 16.8 billion by 2032.

Postpartum Depression Management Market Share: The postpartum depression management market will grow at a 3.8% CAGR, taking in US$ 115.1 million in revenue in 2022 and growing to US$ 173.9 million by 2032.

Depression Drugs Market Growth: In the end of 2021, the market for antidepressant medications was estimated to be worth roughly US$ 15.3 billion. By 2032, the market is anticipated to grow at a 3.7% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 22.0 billion.

Dental Sealants Market Opportunity: Global demand for dental sealants is anticipated to expand at a 4.7% CAGR in terms of volume, reaching US$ 680.0 Million in 2022. According to the report, sales of dental sealants made of glass ionomer are anticipated to make up 61.1% of the market in 2022.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



