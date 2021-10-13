U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.82
    +3.17 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.61
    -51.73 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,530.94
    +65.02 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.74
    +0.47 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.54
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +35.00 (+1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    +0.63 (+2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    +0.0051 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0190 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3651
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3700
    -0.2200 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,994.00
    +1,259.11 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,341.70
    +7.29 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Generate Life Sciences Supports Rutgers Cancer Institute's Cord Blood Research With Critical Bioprocessing Device Donation

·4 min read

- The Sepax 2 S-100 device will add cellular therapy preparation capabilities to work conducted by the Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in partnership with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

- Generate is committed to advancing the field of newborn stem cells and improving access through research and infrastructure improvement partnerships

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generate Life Sciences today announced it is donating a Sepax 2 S-100 cell bioprocessing system manufactured by Cytiva to Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey to support investigation of the potential efficacy of cord blood infusions in a variety of pediatric brain injuries.

Between Life and Science is Opportunity (PRNewsfoto/Generate Life Sciences)
Between Life and Science is Opportunity (PRNewsfoto/Generate Life Sciences)

Cytiva's Sepax 2 S-100 is a closed-system bioprocessor that prepares cells for infusion from umbilical cord blood, also known as newborn stem cells*, and other blood derivatives, while maintaining the quality of the cells and protecting them from contamination. With this device, researchers at Rutgers in partnership with investigators at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital are now able to conduct clinical research studies using cord blood cells for a wide range of indications, joining a global effort to expand access to these therapies.

"Umbilical cord blood is a promising therapeutic modality, particularly for pediatric neurologic conditions which do not have a cure today," said Archana Sharma, DO, Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist at Rutgers Cancer Institute, who conducts cord blood research. "Much research remains to be done to fully understand the optimal application of these cells for therapy, and our Rutgers team is looking forward to doing its part in contributing to this effort. We're grateful to Generate Life Sciences for their contribution of Cytiva equipment, which adds a new critical capability for our research team and allows us to take part in future stem cell-based studies."

"We wholeheartedly believe that newborn stem cells will play a key role in the next generation of regenerative medicine therapeutics," said Jaime Shamonki, MD, Generate's Chief Medical Officer. "There are numerous active clinical trials all around the globe that are advancing stem cell therapies, particularly in areas of high need, such as pediatric neurologic disabilities. We welcome the opportunity to work with groups, such as Rutgers, to expand access to these much needed newborn stem cell clinical trial opportunities to as many children as possible."

Generate Life Sciences believes that everyone has the right to benefit from the latest scientific advancements to grow and protect their families. This donation helps ensure that more families have access to newborn stem cell therapies, and builds on existing initiatives at Generate:

  • Cord Blood Advantage Program, which provides free newborn stem cell preservation for families with donor-conceived children who use Generate's reproductive tissue services

  • Family Health Registry, which actively collects information about conditions within the immediate family that may be treatable with newborn stem cells so that clients can learn about relevant clinical trial options and potentially contribute to new research

  • Newborn Possibilities Program, which enables families with a qualifying medical need to receive free newborn stem cell processing, plus five years of free storage

Generate's family of companies include four of the world's largest newborn stem cell banks — Cord Blood Registry, Insception Lifebank, Cells for Life and Cell Care — and they are well positioned to power regenerative medicine studies, whether through a repository of stem cells available for research, contract manufacturing projects, or clinical development partnerships.

For more information about the Sepax 2 S-100, visit the Cytiva product website.

*Newborn stem cell is a broad term for cells derived from the umbilical cord, including cord tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs).

About Generate Life Sciences
Generate Life Sciences® is a global life sciences company serving families from preconception to adulthood, by providing guidance and services anchored in accurate science. Our longstanding brands — which include CBR® (Cord Blood Registry®), Insception Lifebank, Cells for Life, Cell Care, California Cryobank, Donor Egg Bank USA, NW Cryobank, ReadyGen™, Kitazato USA and Donor Application — are pioneering leaders that have helped nearly one million families through reproductive, newborn stem cell, genetic screening, medical device, and healthcare technology services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Generate operates facilities spanning the United States, Canada and Australia, in addition to distributing frozen donor gametes to more than 40 countries. Generate is a portfolio company of GI Partners, a private investment firm based in San Francisco.

Media:
Azeem Zeekrya,
HDMZ
azeem.zeekrya@hdmz.com
312-506-5244

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generate-life-sciences-supports-rutgers-cancer-institutes-cord-blood-research-with-critical-bioprocessing-device-donation-301399547.html

SOURCE Generate Life Sciences

Recommended Stories

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • Why Crispr's Gene-Editing Dive Helped Reinvigorate Its Chief Rival, Allogene

    Analysts were split Wednesday as they compared Crispr's gene-edited cancer drug to Allogene's — but CRSP stock tumbled as ALLO stock popped.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Snapped Up Crispr Shares Ahead of Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispr Therapeutics AG plunged 8.8% in postmarket trading Tuesday after an experimental blood cancer therapy disappointed investors. That may spell more bad news for a Cathie Wood fund that’s already slid more than 20% this year.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the

  • 3 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in biotech companies can be hard to figure out. Great science and early-stage success doesn't always translate into drug approvals. In fact, only 10% of drug candidates that enter phase 1 trials will make it to the market.

  • American Airlines and Southwest to defy Texas ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as lines harden, while Minnesota becomes latest hot spot

    Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • Kroger, Dollar General, and Other Chains Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

    We all have items in our pantries that have been sitting there for way too long—we just haven't gotten around to tossing them. But if you have a pantry full of certain canned foods, then it may be time to do some purging right now. One of the latest recalls announced by the the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is of a canned product that's sold at major chains, from Kroger to Dollar General. Read on to find out the details and what you should do if you have the product in question at home.R

  • Will J&J's Covid Booster Get FDA's Blessing? Here's Why It Looks Likely

    The FDA said Wednesday a second dose of J&J's Covid vaccine could be effective two months after the first — and JNJ stock inched higher.

  • Texas Republican Allen West Goes On Anti-Vaccine Rant While Hospitalized With COVID-19

    The unvaccinated gubernatorial candidate kept pushing conspiracy theories about the shot while he benefited from expensive medical intervention.

  • 'Confusing misinformation': Why so many pregnant women are in hospital with COVID

    Confusing messaging for pregnant women on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines has allowed disinformation to spread, campaigners have warned.

  • FDA Scientists Decline to Take Stance on Moderna Covid Booster Shot

    Food and Drug Administration scientists didn’t take an immediate stance on whether to approve Moderna’ s request for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine booster shots. The scientists reviewed clinical trial information Moderna (ticker: MRNA) provided ahead of a hearing Thursday of an FDA advisory panel, including data from a phase 2 clinical trial studying the booster shots’ effectiveness on 171 adults. Moderna said the booster shots combined with the first two jabs of its authorized vaccine produced a stronger immune response than just the two shots.

  • Best Buy makes deeper move into home health care

    This is Best Buy’s third notable health care tech acquisition in three years.

  • Rebel Wilson Shares a Photo of Herself in a Crop Top on the Beach

    Rebel Wilson is the celeb to follow on Instagram right now. The Pitch Perfect actress has been celebrating her body transformation with the world and being super candid about her weight loss journey by frequently sharing photos and updates with her millions of followers.On Monday, Wilson posted a picture of herself wearing athletic leggings, a sporty crop top/sports bra, and a beachy sun hat. The caption reads, "Let's go Mexico!"In the photo, you see the back of her as she seemingly observes the

  • This investor crushes his fund’s benchmark with these 10 stocks

    Neal Kaufman at the Baron Health Care Fund seeks out companies with durable advantages and recurring revenue.

  • 2 Stocks Set to Win From the Historic Malaria Vaccine Approval

    Few diseases have wreaked as much havoc as malaria. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended widespread use of a malaria vaccine in children.

  • This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

    In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while

  • U.S. FDA gives marketing nod to an e-cigarette for the first time

    The FDA said the approval came after analysis of data from the manufacturer that showed that using Vuse's tobacco-flavored products could help users reduce exposure to harmful chemicals emitted by combustible cigarettes. "Today’s order represents an important moment for Reynolds," a British American Tobacco spokesperson said, referring to the company's American unit R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co, which had filed for Vuse's marketing approval. The FDA granted permission to R.J. Reynolds to market its Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine-delivery device and two accompanying tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods, which have a nicotine strength of 4.8%, which is roughly equivalent to a pack of cigarettes.

  • If You Notice This in Your Mouth, It May Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's, Experts Say

    Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive movement disorder that can affect your motor function. While no two cases are exactly alike, individuals with Parkinson's tend to struggle with involuntary stiffness, slowness, and balance issues as their condition worsens.However, in the early stages of the disease, symptoms can be so minimal that they're often dismissed as mere annoyance. This can lead to a delayed diagnosis and intervention which could in the long term impact quality of life. That's w

  • Missouri hospital won’t enforce Biden COVID vaccine mandate over fears staff may quit

    Only 21.9% of people in the rural Missouri county are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.