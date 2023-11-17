Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 56%

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 6 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders own 32% of Generation Asia I Acquisition

Every investor in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Generation Asia I Acquisition, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Generation Asia I Acquisition?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Generation Asia I Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Generation Asia I Acquisition's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Generation Asia I Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. With a 32% stake, CEO Roy Kuan is the largest shareholder. Bank of America Corporation, Asset Management Arm is the second largest shareholder owning 5.1% of common stock, and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., Asset Management Arm holds about 3.5% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Generation Asia I Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited. It has a market capitalization of just US$164m, and insiders have US$53m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 12% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Generation Asia I Acquisition. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Generation Asia I Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Generation Asia I Acquisition is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are potentially serious...

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

