This Generation Development Group Insider Increased Their Holding By 40% Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Generation Development Group Limited's (ASX:GDG ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Generation Development Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider John Wheeler bought AU$2.9m worth of shares at a price of AU$1.47 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$1.52. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Generation Development Group insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was John Wheeler.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Generation Development Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 35% of Generation Development Group shares, worth about AU$101m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Generation Development Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Generation Development Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Generation Development Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Generation Development Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

