New Generation of Epson EcoTank Solutions Help Families and Professionals Achieve Premium Quality Printing at an Outstanding Value

New EcoTank Cartridge-Free Supertank Printers Deliver Convenient and Worry-Free Printing Experiences with Dramatic Savings on Replacement Ink¹

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home has become the "everything" place as many have adapted to hybrid work and school environments, and having a reliable printer that can meet those new demands has become a necessity. From printing important work presentations to endless school assignments and entertainment, families and professionals are increasingly dependent on performance printing technology to streamline workflows and stay productive. Meeting the high demand for fast, cost-effective and easy-to-use technology, Epson, pioneer and global leader of the Supertank printer category, today announced new EcoTank® cartridge-free printing solutions designed for the home and office. The number-one Supertank printer with over 60 million sold,2 EcoTank's innovative cartridge-free printing technology delivers value and convenience for the ideal printing experience.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8888252-epson-ecotank-supertank-printers-home-offices-2021/

"Because the way we work and live continues to evolve, customers are seeking more advanced, but still easy-to-use solutions that can keep up with the new demands of their homes and workspaces," said Maria Kisska, group product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "We've launched a new generation of our best-selling, most popular EcoTank portfolio to continue meeting the day-to-day printing needs of families and professionals, and reducing the ongoing worry of running out of ink and the high-cost of replacement ink."

The new EcoTank all-in-one printers offer cartridge-free printing with high-capacity, easily refillable ink tanks for zero ink cartridge waste. Users can save up to 90 percent with replacement ink bottles versus traditional ink cartridges,1 and each replacement ink set for the new EcoTank printers is equivalent to about 90 individual ink cartridges,3 enough ink to print thousands of pages.4 The new printers include up to 2 years of ink in the box5 – and with every replacement ink set5 – for fewer out of ink frustrations, and all new models utilize EcoFit™ ink bottles for easy and worry-free filling.

Story continues

By using an EcoTank cartridge-free Supertank printer, families and professionals not only maximize productivity and enjoy the freedom to print in color, but also can help reduce the amount of cartridge waste ending up in landfills. The new printers leverage heat-free printhead technology that produces sharp text and impressive color and graphics on virtually any paper type. Additional productivity features include a high-resolution flatbed scanner for crisp and professional scans, a color display for easy navigation, hands-free voice-activated printing,6 and wireless connectivity so users can easily print from smart devices7 with the intuitive Epson Smart Panel® App.8

Additional EcoTank Printer Features



EcoTank ET-2800 (also available in black) EcoTank ET-2850 (also available in black) EcoTank ET-3830 EcoTank ET-4800 EcoTank ET-3850 EcoTank ET-4850 (also available in black) Replacement Ink Yields 4,500 pages black/ 7,500 color3 7,500 pages black/ 6,000 color3 7,500 pages black/ 6,000 color3 4,500 pages black / 7,500 color3 7,500 pages black/ 6,000 color3 7,500 pages black/ 6,000 color3 Paper Capacity 100-sheet rear feed 100-sheet rear feed 250-sheet paper tray 100-sheet rear feed; 30-sheet ADF 250-sheet paper tray; 30-sheet ADF 250-sheet paper tray; 30-sheet ADF Pages per Minute (PPM) † 10 ISO ppm black/ 5 ISO ppm color 10.5 ISO ppm black/ 5 ISO ppm color 15 ISO ppm black/ 8 ISO ppm color 10 ISO ppm black/ 5 ISO ppm color 15.5 ISO ppm black/ 8.5 ISO ppm color 15.5 ISO ppm black/ 8.5 ISO ppm color Control Panel 1.44" color LCD display 1.44" color LCD display 2.4" color LCD display w/buttons 1.44" color LCD display 2.4" color LCD display w/buttons 2.4" color touchscreen display Capabilities Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Ethernet Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, Ethernet Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Ethernet Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, Ethernet Hands-free, voice-activated printing6 √ √ √ √ √ √ Print from smart devices7 with Epson Smart Panel App8 √ √ √ √ √ √ Auto 2-Sided Printing N/A √

√ N/A √ √

Pricing, Availability and Support

The EcoTank ET-2800 ($199.99 MSRP), EcoTank ET-2850 ($299.99 MSRP), EcoTank ET-3830 ($379.99 MSRP), EcoTank ET-3850 ($399.99 MSRP), and EcoTank ET-4850 ($499.99 MSRP) are now available through major computer, office and electronic retailers, and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com). The EcoTank ET-4800 ($259.99 MSRP) is available through Walmart and Target. All printers feature a two-year limited warranty with registration,9 including full unit replacement. For more information and availability, please visit epson.com/ecotank.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

# # #

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the bottles using the MSRP (USD) and yields for Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured Epson consumer inkjet printers as of May 2021

2 Worldwide 2011 – June 2021.

3 Individual cartridges estimate based on print yields of a replacement set of black and color ink bottles as compared to Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured printers as of May 2021

4 Part of the ink from the included bottles is used for initial setup; yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles. Replacement and included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo

5 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 125 pages for the ET-2800 and ET-4800; 150 pages for the ET-2850; and 200 pages for the ET-3830, ET-3850, and ET-4850.

6 See www.epson.com/voice for device compatibility. Epson Connect™ account and voice-activated account registration required.

7 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

8 Requires Epson Smart Panel App download. Data usage fees may apply.

9 ET-2800, ET-2850 and ET-4800: 12 months of standard limited warranty or 30,000 plain paper sheets (whichever happens first). 12-month extended service plan (total of 24 months or 30,000 plain paper sheets, whichever happens first), register your product and use Epson genuine ink bottles. See Limited Warranty for details.

ET-3830, ET-3850 and ET-4850: 12 months of standard limited warranty or 50,000 plain paper sheets (whichever happens first). 12-month extended service plan (total of 24 months or 50,000 plain paper sheets, whichever happens first), register your product and use Epson genuine ink bottles. See Limited Warranty for details.

EPSON, EcoTank, and Epson Smart Panel are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson Connect is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. EcoFit is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

The EcoTank ET-4850 offers premium productivity features - fax, productive paper handling, a high-resolution flatbed scanner, and a convenient 2.4" color touchscreen, making it the best option for office printing.

The EcoTank ET-3850 features an ADF and fast printing with outstanding print quality, productive paper handling, a high-resolution flatbed scanner, and a large color display, making it an ideal printing solution for the home office.

The EcoTank ET-2850 offers 2-sided printing with a built-in scanner and copier, ideal for family home printing.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-generation-of-epson-ecotank-solutions-help-families-and-professionals-achieve-premium-quality-printing-at-an-outstanding-value-301375865.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.