Generation Growth Capital, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Killer Instinct, Inc.

·2 min read

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Generation Growth Capital Fund III, LP ("GGC"), a Milwaukee-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies, today announced the acquisition of Killer Instinct, Inc. ("the Company"). GGC partnered with Aldine Capital and the former majority shareholder, Tod Quiring, on the deal. Vermillion Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the Company on the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Frankenmuth, Mich., Killer Instinct is an industry leader in the archery and archery accessory space, one of the fastest growing segments of the hunting and outdoors market. The Company offers a leading portfolio of premium crossbow products and accessories (such as bolts, broad heads, optics, cranks and cases). Killer Instinct's unique value proposition is delivering a premium crossbow portfolio at attractive price points, thereby giving the consumer best-in-class quality at affordable retail prices. The Company's products can be found at national hunting and sporting goods retailers, farm supply stores, e-commerce platforms, and independent sporting goods stores.

"Killer Instinct represents a great investment opportunity for GGC," said John Reinke, managing director of Generation Growth Capital, Inc. "We see many avenues for continued growth, including near-term acquisitions, crossbow product innovation, and additional product lines. The Company has done a great job of delivering quality and innovative products at an affordable price point. The management team has rich experience in this industry and we look forward to working with them on a number of growth initiatives."

"After running a competitive process, GGC emerged as the most credible buyer," said Tod Quiring, former majority shareholder of Killer Instinct. "They demonstrated a strong understanding of the industry and recognized Killer Instinct's long runway of growth. I've been in the hunting and outdoor products industry for decades now and am really excited to see how far we can take this company together."

About Generation Growth Capital Fund III, LP

Generation Growth Capital Fund III, LP is a Milwaukee-based private equity firm focusing on investments in small businesses to support ownership transition and growth opportunities. By partnering with solid management teams, GGC adopts a proactive, collaborative approach that builds the businesses in which they invest. Please visit www.generationgrowth.com and www.killcrossbows.com for more information.

Contacts:
Generation Growth Capital Fund III, LP:
John Reinke
Managing Director
jreinke@generationgrowth.com
414-291-8915

Killer Instinct, Inc.:
Jason Fuller
Chief Operating Officer
jfuller@mscki.com
810-201-8301

SOURCE: Generation Growth Capital, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683282/Generation-Growth-Capital-Inc-Announces-the-Acquisition-of-Killer-Instinct-Inc

