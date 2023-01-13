Generation Hemp to change name to Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises as it unveils new strategic direction
Generation Hemp chairman and CEO Gary Evans and local partner Eduardo Kopper of Toro Energia joined Proactive to share news that Generation Hemp has announced a name change. The company will soon be known as Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises. The company also said all existing operations of Generation Hemp will continue as a fully operating wholly-owned subsidiary. Evans also talked about the company’s new strategic direction as it targets sustainable green projects and announced the company's first deal in sustainable energy bitcoin mining activities with an 80% purchase of Toro Energía Sociedad Anonima.
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/generation-hemp-to-change-name-to-evergreen-sustainable-enterprises-as-it-unveils-new-strategic-direction-780517991